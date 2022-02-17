Rupert Grint and Nikki Amuka-Bird cast in M. Night Shyamalan's next film

M. Night Shyamalan's next film Knock at the Cabin has expanded its cast.

Rupert Grint and Nikki Amuka-Bird are joining Dave Bautista in the mysterious new movie, Deadline reports.

Details on the film are almost entirely under wraps, but, per THR, it will reportedly be a thriller, and it's being released by Universal in February 2023. Aside from a few teases on Twitter from the director, everything else is up in the air. Bautista was reported to be in negotiations to star in the film back in December, and Shyamalan will direct, write, and produce.

Rupert Grint is best known for his role as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, but also plays Julian Pearce in Apple TV Plus series Servant, which Shyamalan executive produces and showruns. Grint also has a role in Guillermo del Toro's upcoming Netflix anthology horror series Cabinet of Curiosities.

As for Amuka-Bird, she played Patricia in Shyamalan's Old, and currently appears in Armando Iannucci's Avenue 5. She has also had roles in the Wachowksis' Jupiter Ascending, as well as The Personal History of David Copperfield, NW, and Gold Digger.

Old is Shyamalan's most recent release, and, despite the pandemic, it grossed over $90 million at the worldwide box office. The film follows a group of vacationers on a beach that rapidly ages them for reasons unknown. Before Old, Shyamalan directed Glass, the sequel to Unbreakable and Split. Shyamalan also helmed the first episode of Servant season 3, which is currently releasing on Apple TV Plus.

Knock at the Cabin is set to arrive February 3, 2023. While you wait, check out our guide to all of 2022's major movie release dates to get planning those theater trips.