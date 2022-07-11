Rumor: Red Dead Redemption 2 PS5 and Xbox Series X versions have been shelved

The latest rumor doing the rounds in the Wild West is that Rockstar is no longer planning to release PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Red Dead Redemption 2.

To be clear, Rockstar never actually confirmed a Red Dead Redemption 2 upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but it had been reported (opens in new tab) as being in in the works. However, noted Rockstar leaker Tez2, who just a few days ago claimed Red Dead Redemption 2 was being upgraded for new-gen consoles, now says those projects have been "cancelled/halted."

Per Tez2, it doesn't look like Rockstar Games wants to ship out a new enhanced version of #RedDeadRedemption2 for next-gen consoles anytime soon. It's an absolute crime to abandon this game over GTAV. pic.twitter.com/lZWsJTX8sqJuly 7, 2022 See more

The same leaker said recently made claims that Rockstar scrapped plans for Red Dead Redemption and GTA 4 remasters, and that the poor reception to the GTA Trilogy's Deluxe Edition could've been the reason. Kotaku later corroborated the claims around the scrapped remaster but added that Rockstar's laser focus on GTA 6 had been the reason for the change in plans. This lines up with the company's decision to discontinue "major themed content updates" for Red Dead Online as it focuses on GTA 6. Kotaku's report added that Rockstar might revisit the remasters at a later date.

Rockstar had nothing to say about the Red Dead Redemption 2 current-gen upgrade rumors when contacted by GamesRadar.

For now, you can enjoy GTA 5's current-gen upgrade, which added a much-need motion blur slider back in April. And if you're determined to live that cowboy life, here are the best Red Dead Redemption 2 settings on PC to make the game look, play, and run as best as possible.