This gaming PC deal is the cheapest way to get an RTX 3090 GPU right now

This RTX 3090 gaming PC deal is the cheapest way we've seen yet to get your hands on one of the best graphics cards without having to pay inflated RTX 3090 stock prices online. The Skytech Prism II RTX 3090 PC is currently listed for $3,499.99 (down from $4,500) - that's $1,000 off!

If you've been keen to know where to buy RTX 3090 cards in the year 2021, then 'in a pre-built PC' has usually been the answer. You'll also be aware how expensive the ferocious GPU can get, especially when considering the over-the-odds rates on partner cards right now.

Today's best RTX 3090 gaming PC deal

Image Skytech Prism II | $4,500 $3,499.99 at Newegg

Save $1,000 - This is the lowest price we've seen on a prebuilt RTX 3090 PC since the big ferocious GPU launched last year. If you've been after the elusive video card, then this deal is hard to beat. Features: Intel Core i9-10900K, RTX 3090, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD. View Deal

We know that the Skytech Prism II is a pricey prebuilt rig but considering that the absolute cheapest price you can currently find the standalone video card is around the $3,000 mark (!), then we think it's an excellent deal to highlight. Make no mistake, this is one of the better, premium-end gaming PC deals of the year.

Given just how massive of a discount this is, it's unlikely that we'll see this offer matched in the Black Friday gaming PC deals, and it's even more dubious that the Skytech Prism II will be selling for this price for too much longer. Don't miss your chance to get one of the best gaming PCs at the cheapest price we've ever seen a prebuilt machine of this spec retail for in over a year.

