This RTX 3090 PC is crazy cheap right now - but it won't be around for long

Newegg is currently offering up an RTX 3090 PC deal like no other, with a staggering $1,600 off an HP Omen 30L configuration running one of the best graphics cards for gaming. You'll need to be quick, though, as this deal is set to expire in 14 hours (if it even lasts that long).

You can currently get your hands on the HP Omen 30L RTX 3090 PC for only $2,799.99 (was $4,400) (opens in new tab) which means this build could very well be the cheapest RTX 3090 PC we've ever seen. This is a rate that's normally reserved for RTX 3080 PCs, meaning that you're benefiting from a much more powerful machine at a price that's scarcely ever seen.

As a frame of reference, the cheapest that we normally see RTX 3090 PCs list for, discounts included, tends to hang around the $3,500 mark, so you're saving $700 on top of the cheapest models. Everything that you would hope to find spec-wise in a high-end PC is accounted for here, including 32GB RAM and a 1TB WD Black NVMe SSD. The major trade-off is the use of an i7 over an i9, but for practical gaming terms, this is unlikely to make much of a difference even at the highest end.

What's more, this model is one of the best gaming PCs, which received a near-perfect 4.5-star HP Omen 30L review from us late last year where we said it was: "a gaming powerhouse". We're confident in recommending this rig for anyone wanting an aggressive rate on one of the most powerful machines money can buy.

Today's best RTX 3090 gaming PC deal

(opens in new tab) HP Omen 30L (RTX 3090) | $4,400 $2,799.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $1,600 - Simply put, this could very well be the lowest price we've ever encountered on an RTX 3090 PC since the BFGPU first launched. This is a price that is normally reserved for the considerably weaker RTX 3080 builds, meaning you're getting far more performance potential for your money. Be quick though, as this offer expires in a handful of hours. Features: Intel Core i7-10700K, RTX 3090, 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.



