This graphics card deal sees the Zotac Gaming RTX 3070 Ti Trinity at just $849.99

Amazon's graphics card deals are offering up competitive prices on GPUs today. You can currently get your hands on the Zotac Gaming RTX 3070 Ti Trinity OC for $849.99 (was $1,000) (opens in new tab) for a $200 saving. Until the end of March, this GPU sat at over the $1,000 mark for its entire listing history. There's never been a huge drop like this in the past, and that's what makes this offer so significant. This is the lowest-ever price that we've found on this particular partner card, and a far better rate than what we've witnessed in the past year regarding RTX 3070 Ti stock.

The RTX 3070 Ti is our number one pick for the best graphics card for gaming, and this is due to its 1440p prowess and decent 4K60 performance, too. If you're after a stellar price-to-performance ratio then this GPU is rarely beaten. We've had our hands on Zotac Amp Holo video cards in the recent past, and while pricier than Founders Edition models, they are certainly worth that extra cost. That's because of the premium build quality, suite of software for overclocking / thermal management, and even RGB lighting.

With the graphics card shortage seeming like it's wrapping up, we're now seeing the Ampere line selling for far more palatable rates than what we have observed in the past 12 months. And if you're after prebuilt offers, then we're also rounding up the best RTX 3070 PC deals and best RTX 3070 laptop deals, too.

Today's best graphics card deal

(opens in new tab) Zotac Gaming RTX 3070 Ti Trinity OC | $1,000 $849.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - Considering that this brand usually makes some of the pricier partner cards on the market, this hefty $200 discount is not to be discarded. This is a great price given the prowess of the video card that you're getting for the money, especially at a time where rates can far exceed the asking price.



