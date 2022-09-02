Hang on, where's all the Rings of Power merchandise?

With the new Amazon show causing quite a buzz online, you might be wondering if there's any cool Rings of Power merchandise out there. Perhaps a t-shirt, or a Funko POP figure. Maybe even a cool map to hang on your wall.

Well, we've got some bad news - at the time of writing, there doesn't seem to be any Rings of Power merchandise available. None. Nada. And trust us, we've looked. While that doesn't mean it isn't in the works (with a budget reportedly in the hundreds of millions, it's beyond ridiculous to think that there isn't some kind of merch plan for the series), it does mean you'll have to wait an unclear amount of time for anything official. In fact, there isn't even any unofficial gear you can make do with.

Why? There are a couple of explanations so far as we can tell: holding Rings of Power merch back to avoid spoilers or production delays. The former was the approach taken by Mandalorian back in the pandemic's early days, mostly because its showrunners wanted to keep Baby Yoda a secret. And with the inclusion of Sauron (not to mention the potential for other established characters like Gandalf, continuity be damned), that might be happening here. But we don't think so - Mando at least had t-shirts and toys out the gate, while there's literally no Rings of Power merchandise at all. That makes us think it's been held up by COVID-related delays. Countless items from Funko POPs to Hasbro action figures have release dates well into 2023 despite their inspiration having come out ages ago, all because of shipping or supply nightmares. As such, it's plausible that the Rings of Power merch has had a similar fate.

Anyway. Because there's no Rings of Power goodies to speak of yet, we've gathered up our favorite Lord of the Rings gear which is relevant to the show (well, mostly) instead - there's plenty of that around. Much like Game of Thrones merchandise, you can choose between any number of shirts, collectibles, and curiosities in lieu of actual Rings of Power merch. You'll find this all waiting below.

If the thought of parading your fandom with a gold band around your finger is a bit much, this keychain is a great alternative. Despite being a more subtle option, it's still a perfect replica of Sauron's prize jewellery that he's likely to create at the end of this show and comes with consistently good user-reviews. Plus, it's made by The Noble Collection - a team behind some of the most reliably excellent collectibles out there.

It's possible to find some really cracking fan artwork if you go digging, and these prints are a prime example of that. Pitched as holiday ads for the most iconic locations of Middle-Earth, many of them are stunning recreations of beloved locales with superb use of color that looks as if it was done by J.R.R Tolkein himself (if you didn't know, the Professor was quite the artist).

Few literary landscapes are as recognizable as Lord of the Ring's Middle-Earth, and the books (as well as the movies) were festooned with maps. This is one of the more famous versions, and it's weathered to look as if it's been pulled from an ancient chest or a dusty library. While the landscape is slightly different in Rings of Power for reasons that will become abundantly clear as the series progresses, it's broadly the same in terms of landmarks.

While he doesn't often interact with heroes during Lord of the Rings (which definitely isn't the case in Rings of Power), Sauron's presence is felt nonetheless thanks to his great eye watching over everyone like some cosmically powerful peeping Tom. This tee is one of the better designs to feature the franchise's Big Bad, and most user-reviews give it the seal of approval with a five-star rating.

Available November 8 - Want more context for some of the events seen in Rings of Power? Tolkien's book of myths and legends will do the trick, and it just so happens to be getting a gorgeous new illustrated edition as of early November. You can pre-order it now, and even though it can be a slog in its early sections, the later stories are genuinely fab. All fans need a copy of The Silmarillion on their shelf, and this is the nicest we've seen.

Although some inspiration for Rings of Power came from The Silmarillion, most of its plot is derived from the Appendices of the original Lord of the Rings trilogy. This very handsome version includes all of them alongside a lovely hardcover and many illustrations from Tolkien himself. Because it's currently on offer, we wouldn't miss the opportunity to grab it.

For those hunting down a relatively quick and agile tabletop experience set in Middle-Earth, this card game based on the books is well worth a look. Clever, competitive mechanics mesh with fantastic artwork for a game that will last you a while. And sure, it's not based on Rings of Power. But like that show, it digs deeper into Middle-Earth lore.

OK, you've got us. The Prancing Pony Inn is from early in Fellowship of the Ring rather than Rings of Power, but hey, it's too cool not to mention. You can also fill it with your favorite bevvy while you watch! Despite being quite expensive, it's of a surprisingly high quality according to most customers and looks as if it's been pulled straight from the Pony's own bar.

Ever wanted to go on an adventure of your own in the world of Lord of the Rings? This is one of the better board games (opens in new tab) based on the franchise thanks to a clever companion app and publisher Fantasy Flight's usual attention to detail. Because it's a strategic co-op experience, you'll get a lot out of it if you have like-minded Tolkien fans in your life.

