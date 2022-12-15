The best D&D gifts 2022 - score a critical hit with these presents

Getting your hands on genuinely good D&D gifts (whether it's for players or your group's Dungeon Master) can be a quest in and of itself. There's no shortage of choice, so where in the Nine Hells should you start?

Because we're big fans of the best Dungeons and Dragons books and have been on our fair share of adventures to find D&D gifts, we've listed our top recommendations below. There should be something to suit all budgets here, so you don't need to spend a fortune on your journey for quality presents. They'll suit online and in-person players alike, too.

To help you get the lowest possible price, we've also set our bargain-hunting software on the job. It'll serve the cheapest offers below each entry, so be sure to keep an eye out while browsing presents for one of the best tabletop RPGs on shelves right now.

Best D&D gifts overall

1. Glow in the Dark dice View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best D&D gift overall



+ Cool novelty, but also practical

+ Sturdy metal design

- May mark wooden tables



You can't go wrong with a new set of dice. In fact, it's probably your safest bet in terms of D&D gifts. From our experience, players and Dungeon Masters are always up for more. While there are numerous places you can go to grab a set (Etsy (opens in new tab) and Wyrmwood are particular favorites), these handsome metal variants from Haxtec glow in the freakin' dark. That's an awesome party trick that elevates them above the rest. 2. D&D mug View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best cheap D&D gift



+ Iconic design

+ Sturdy and hard-wearing

- Can be awkward to hold



Want to keep costs down but still roll good D&D gifts? This officially-licensed mug is a solid bet both figuratively and literally (seriously, get a load of that hefty metal design). It screams 'Dungeons and Dragons' thanks to the iconic D12 shape and can carry 17oz / 500mls of your favorite drink. Because it's made by industry giant Paladone, you can also be sure you're getting something of suitably high quality. 3. Heroes' Feast cookbook View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best novelty D&D gift



+ In-universe recipes

+ Excellent presentation

- Finding ingredients can be a hassle



Themed cookbooks are always a great novelty present, so this Dungeons and Dragons tome is perfect if you're seeking out D&D gifts. As well as being crammed with fun recipes based on the tabletop world, it has different options based on the various species of the game - there are elven breads, drow delicacies, and more. It includes gorgeous original artwork as well, making it a great addition to the shelf. 4. D&D plushies View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best D&D toys



+ Lots of fun designs

+ Adorable

- Can be hard to find



These soft toys from Wizkids are adorable takes on D&D's best-known monsters, and they're of an impressive quality as well. We've been hands-on with the first wave and they all make great desk buddies, but our personal favorite might be the Beholder or Mimic - they're the game's most iconic foes and have oodles of personality in this cuddly version. Not feeling those, however? Don't worry, there are plenty more to choose from. (opens in new tab) 5. D&D blanket View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) Best practical D&D gift



+ Fun D20 design

+ Practical gift

- Quite thin



Playing Dungeons and Dragons means a fair bit of sitting around, so why not stay cosy while you roll those bones? Perfect for draping over your shoulders or lap at the table, not to mention across the sofa when you're chilling out away from a world of wizards, this official blanket is ideal as a D&D gift for winter. It ranks very well in terms of user reviews too.



Note: Not available in the UK, but there is a great alternative at Zavvi (opens in new tab). 6. Hellfire Club t-shirt View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best D&D t-shirt



+ Screen-accurate

+ Really comfy

- Beware of shrinking in wash



Stranger Things has done more to raise awareness of Dungeons and Dragons than almost anything else in recent years, so a replica of the D&D-playing Hellfire Club shirt is a great gift overall. Besides being screen-accurate, this is incredibly comfortable with a design that doesn't feel cheap or tacky. In other words, it's a present the recipient can wear with pride to their next session. 7. Campaign Case: Creatures View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) A great D&D gift to elevate your games



+ Reusable

+ Lots of variety

- Could do with more heroes



Trying to imagine where your character is in relation to everyone else when combat breaks is tricky, so having it laid out is always welcome. This clever bundle acts like those reusable sticker books from our childhoods, allowing you to slap various monsters and heroes onto pucks before taking them off again, good as new. It's a great idea that's tremendously useful and having been hands-on with this particular design, we can't recommend it enough. 8. Campaign Case: Terrain View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best D&D gift for gamers on the go



+ Can be reused

+ Easy to set up scenes

- Not enough variety



Much like the creature case, this D&D gift gets you a set of reusable stickers that can be stuck onto tiles and peeled off again endlessly. It's a really smart, elegant way of representing scenery that doesn't require complex 3D setups, so it's perfect for Dungeon Masters who run games on the go or on a budget (seriously, carting all that stuff around is a nightmare). Hopefully more biomes and terrain types will be added further down the road, making this the start of a grand 2D world. 8. Epic Level Starter Set View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best D&D miniatures gift



+ Pre-painted

+ Cool poses

- Painting could be more precise



A good companion piece to D&D's Creatures and Terrain cases are these starter figures representing player classes in glorious, pre-painted 3D. They can inject a lot of personality into your adventurers on the table, so if the recipient doesn't have any models yet, it's a very decent place to kick off (plus, the Creatures set doesn't have many hero options so this is a great way to solve that problem). And because WizKids miniatures are the biggest name in the business, you're getting fun 'magical' effects like translucent flames on spellcasters too.

