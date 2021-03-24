Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland creating new animated series for Hulu

Hulu has greenlit an eight-episode order for Koala Man, a family comedy about a powerless superhero in an Australian suburb created by and starring Australian animator Michael Cusack and executive produced by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Pokémon Detective Pikachu co-writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit.

Koala Man follows a family patriarch (voiced by Cusack) with a not-so-secret identity as an Australian suburban hero with no power greater than a passion for stopping petty crime and bringing order to his community.

Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez will serve as showrunners on the new family comedy, which also represents a reunion between Roiland and Cusack. The latter wrote and directed the 2018 Rick and Morty April Fool's special Bushworld Adventures.

The pickup of Koala Man continues Hulu's push into adult animation. The Disney-run streaming service is home to Crossing Winds and two upcoming Marvel series: MODOK and Hit Monkey.

The new family comedy also extends Hulu’s relationship with Roiland and 20th Television Animation. The creative mind behind the streamer’s hit adult animated original series Solar Opposites, whose first season was the most-watched Hulu original comedy premiere of 2020. Solar Opposites has also been renewed for a third season ahead of its second season's debut, which premieres on March 26.

Showrunners Hernandez and Samit’s television credits include Central Park, One Day at a Time, The Tick, Super Fun Night, and 1600 Penn. They wrote the pilot and executive produce the new Disney Channel superhero comedy series Ultra Violet & Blue Demon. The duo is currently developing multiple shows under their overall deal with 20th Television.