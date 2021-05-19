Resident Evil Infinite Darkness comes to Netflix this July

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness will debut on July 8 on Netflix.

Below, you can see the extensive new trailer for the new Resident Evil series. Throughout the trailer, we see Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy finally reunited, albeit in the White House this time, a far cry from Raccoon City. Just like the ill-fated city though, things quickly go south as a zombie virus breaks out in the White House, putting the President's life in danger and forcing Claire and Leon to jump into zombie-slaying action once again.

I will show you fear.Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. July 8. pic.twitter.com/fbpWAJYEymMay 19, 2021 See more

If this is the first you're hearing of it, Resident Evil Infinite Darkness is a new anime series from Capcom and Netflix. It follows in the footsteps of 2019's Resident Evil 2 Remake, with the same voice actors behind Claire and Leon reuniting for a brand new adventure, a fair few years after the events of the remake. If you've played, and adored, the remake like many of us, then the continuation of Claire and Leon's stories is music to our collective ears.

Infinite Darkness certainly looks promising – a lot less silly than the slate of Resident Evil CG movies Capcom has put out over the last few years, and it also looks a lot more grounded and serious than Paul W.S. Anderson's Resident Evil movie series. Speaking of, a live-action Resident Evil movie reboot is currently slated for a September release, set to reintroduce us to all our favorite Resident Evil characters like Chris, Claire, Jill, and more.

It's the perfect time for the Resident Evil anime series to debut on Netflix. Following hot on the heels of Resident Evil Village, which released to record sales for the horror franchise earlier this month, Infinite Darkness has a chance to capitalize on the recent resurgence of the franchise to really hit home with a vast audience. In all, it's a pretty fantastic time to be a fan of Capcom's long-standing horror franchise, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year after debuting all the way back in 1996.

