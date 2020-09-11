Remedy accidentally upgrades, then downgrades, Control Deluxe Edition after saying it wasn't possible

Remedy Entertainment has disproved its own claim that it isn't possible to upgrade Control Deluxe Edition players to the Ultimate Edition, after accidentally doing just that to multiple users on PS4.

According to reports from Twitter and Resetera (via VG247), owners of the Control Deluxe Edition found themselves able to access the Ultimate Edition of the third person action game via the PSN Store, however it didn't take long before this access was silently revoked by Remedy soon after.

The studio has previously locked off access to the Control Ultimate Edition (which offers the option to play the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X) from those who already own the Deluxe Edition, explaining in a blog post last month that it "can’t offer an upgrade to everyone."

This means you'll have to repurchase Control if you want to play the game on next-gen systems when they launch later this year, but this accidental faux pas on Remedy's part has poked even more holes in its explanation for the decision.

Incidentally, a number of titles, from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to Watch Dogs Legion, are freely allowing players to switch to the new systems without losing progress. You can find the full list of PS5 upgrade games and Xbox Series X upgrade games here.

Remedy has yet to offer any comment on recent circumstances surrounding the Control debacle, but we'll let you know if and when we hear anything more.

