Red Dead Online goes standalone next month

Next month, Red Dead Online will be available as a standalone game, entirely separate from Red Dead Redemption 2.

Rockstar revealed earlier today that Red Dead Online would be available as a standalone purchase on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and available via backwards compatibility on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Until February 15, 2021, you'll be able to purchase the standalone game on all systems for the reduced price of $4.99.

Additionally, you'll be able to purchase the Red Dead Redemption 2 Story Mode from within the standalone game. You'll also be able to make in-game purchases to acquire all new content added to Red Dead Online so far, such as the Bounty Hunter Role expansion which is scheduled to launch next week.

Speaking of the new content, the Bounty Hunter Role expansion will add ten more ranks to the class next week, with new criminals to track down and Prestigious gear to unlock. There'll also be brand new Legendary Bounties, and a 100 Rank Outlaw Pass bundled into the expansion.

Red Dead Online will launch as a standalone game on December 1. For an up-to-date list of discounts and changes being made to the online game, check out our Red Dead Online patch notes guide for more.

