Netflix animated comedy Q-Force canceled after one season

Netflix has canceled animated comedy Q-Force after one season. The show follows Agent Maryweather, voiced by Will & Grace's Sean Hayes, a spy who's relocated to West Hollywood after coming out as gay.

The voice cast also includes Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes, Patti Harrison, David Harbour, and Laurie Metcalfe, as well as supporting appearances from Stephanie Beatriz, Dan Levy, and Fortune Feimster. Gabe Liedman, who previously worked on shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Transparent, and Broad City, was the showrunner.

"The good news is that it will always be on Netflix,” Rogers, who voiced "master of drag" Twink, said on the Attitudes! Podcast (opens in new tab) (via Gay Times (opens in new tab)). "It did not get a second season but, I feel like the fact is that it is out there, and… it’s really close to my heart."

Q-Force season 1 was released in September 2021 and the show wasn't received well by critics – it currently has a rating of 29% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes based on 17 reviews. However, viewers had a more positive reaction, and the audience score on the site is a more respectable 78% based on ratings from 271 users.

There may be hope for Q-Force still, though – fellow Netflix animated comedy Tuca & Bertie was also canceled by the streamer after one season back in 2019, but it was picked up by Adult Swim for a second season in 2020 and has since been renewed for season 3.