PS5 stock has returned - but probably not for long

After a frantic rush on PS5 stock in the UK yesterday after it appeared at Currys and Game, the next-gen console is reportedly back for seconds at ShopTo. It's a £599.85 bundle with an extra controller and two games (the Pathless and Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition), but hey, it's been almost impossible to buy PS5 thus far so we're not going to complain. Thanks for the heads-up, Console Deals! Just be aware that the ShopTo site is struggling beneath the weight of traffic and has been throwing up 404 errors for us every now and then. The bundle is also being watched by thousands of people as we speak, so you'll need to hurry. Here's that link again in case you need it.

It's getting rather exhausting reporting the bad news of genuine PS5 stock hunters joining queues early and in time, to only be booted out or unlucky hours later, experiencing mixed messaging from retailers' websites. But here we are; 2020 really has rolled right into 2021. However, keep trying as we do have plenty of anecdotal evidence of folks getting lucky!

This does also indicate that PS5 stock is making it through to retailers this week on the UK side of the pond. As such, it's a good idea to keep a vague eye on the links above ahead of this weekend. If Currys and Game have gotten stock this week, other stores can't be far behind.

Stock-monitoring account Ps5Instant is also worth watching out for. They've been mostly on the money with their assessments so far, and are a good early warning system as a result if you don't fancy hovering on store pages or trusting to luck (which is entirely fair enough).

Because it's been so difficult to get a PS5 up until now, we'll take any help we can get in tracking them down. The same is true of being able to buy Xbox Series X throughout January - it's also been nearly impossible to find, though admittedly a little easier to get when it does appear.

Regardless of what happens, be ready to pounce. PS5 stock seems to appear with next-to-no fanfare, and they're gone within minutes. Don't give up hope, though. Sometimes sites will throw out an error message if they're struggling beneath the weight of demand, so keep trying if you don't succeed at first.

If you don't manage to pick up the console this week, fear not - keep an eye on our PS5 deals and bundles page for more offers as they appear.

