PS5 stock is back today - here's where to buy it

This is officially a PS5 stock red alert - the next-gen console is back today in limited quantities. To be precise, Best Buy has confirmed that you'll be able to buy a PlayStation 5 or PS5 Digital Edition "sometime after 8am CT" this December 15. We don't have a more specific time than that, so you'll need to be watching the product page like a hawk for a chance at picking up the system. Keep hitting that refresh button and cross your fingers.

The "sometime after 8am CT" warning is annoyingly vague, especially because that means PS5 stock could drop hours later or well into the evening. But at least we have a broad window to play with. All we can suggest is checking in when you can to see if there's any movement. And maybe promising Santa that you've been really, really good this year. We'll take any help we can get at this point (especially because this is the first time we've had a shot at the PS5 Digital Edition in a while).

It's not just the PlayStation that's coming back, either. The next-gen Xbox Series X and S consoles are also making an appearance at Best Buy... though they have a "sometime after 8am CT" warning as well. You hear that? It's the sound of F5 keys being hammered into oblivion.

Before everything kicks off, we'd highly recommend creating a Best Buy account if you haven't already. Signing in and having your payment details to hand is also a very good idea. That'll help you avoid loading screens, and that can genuinely mean the difference between getting the console and arriving moments too late.

Want to keep busy in the meantime? Best Buy is hosting a wider 3-day sale from December 15 as well, so it may be a good opportunity to hunt down some last-minute gifts (for inspiration, be sure to check in with the best gifts for gamers).

If you don't strike lucky this time, or you're based in the UK, be sure to take a look at our guides on where to buy a PS5 and where to buy an Xbox Series X. They'll point you in the right direction and are regularly updated with news of fresh stock (when it appears, anyway).

PS5 deals

PS5 | $499.99 at Best Buy

The standard PS5 will apparently be available to buy this December 15 from Best Buy "sometime after 8am CT." We don't anticipate stock lasting long, so move quickly if you want a chance of getting the next-gen console. Unsure of whether you should get this version or the slightly cheaper Digital Edition? We'd recommend the standard PS5. The only difference is the fact that it has a disc drive, so it offers more flexibility if you want to buy pre-owned games or trade them in once you're finished with them.View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition | $399.99 at Best Buy

To be in with a chance of buying the cheaper Digital Edition, click on the link above - the console will apparently be available this December 15 "sometime after 8am CT." It's the first time we've seen this one back on shelves in a while, so expect it to sell out quickly. Curious as to why this one is $100 less expensive? It doesn't have a disc drive, meaning you can only buy or download games digitally.

View Deal

