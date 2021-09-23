A PS5 restock is confirmed today at Best Buy - here's how you can get one

A PS5 restock is officially happening today, and the elusive console will be available in-store at Best Buy up and down the USA.

Because it's happening early (we've seen 7:30am ET thrown around by our sister site TechRadar and its resident stock tracker Matt Swider, who broke the news earlier this week), you'll need to check with your local branch and head down there ASAP. Apparently, crowds are already gathering in anticipation of the PS5 restock.

When taken alongside Walmart's habit of a Thursday PS5 restock, it could be a busy one for the console today.

Best Buy hasn't had a PS5 restock in quite some time, so this drop is well overdue. Because of that, it's also going to go quickly - make sure you check with your local store to see if they have units before heading over there as soon as you're able. TechRadar says that paper slips for the PS5 restock are being handed out first thing this morning - roughly starting from 7am ET - before the stores open, so you'll need to get over there sooner rather than later if you want to secure your chance to buy the console.

Unfortunately, this means it's unlikely that you'll be able to order the system online via Best Buy's website. It's not outside the realms of possibility, of course, but we wouldn't count on it. It seems as if these deals are being reserved for foot traffic in-store.

If you can't get to a Best Buy store near you, don't give up. We'd recommend keeping an eye on Walmart instead, as It's not had a PS5 restock since the end of August, so is more than overdue, and it historically drops consoles on Thursday afternoons. Watch out for any console action this from around 2pm ET just in case.

Should that fail, it's worth pointing out that Amazon offers deals without warning so it's another (vague) possibility for PS5 stock this week. Target is also a strong contender, albeit not today. It had a PS5 restock on Friday two weeks ago, so maybe it'll be back for round two tomorrow (September 24).

As for the UK, Game could be on hand with a PS5 restock of its own. Even though its bundles are set to go live on Thursday 30 September, there's a chance this is a placeholder and they'll become available sooner. We've been burned by that particular chestnut before, so stay alert.

PS5 restock hints and tips

(Image credit: Sony)

1. Be patient and refresh the page if the console sells out

Here's the most important bit when hunting down PS5 deals. Regardless of whether the console seems to have sold out straight away, don't give up. Retailers often release stock in waves, so refresh the page and you might just strike PS5 restock gold.

2. Sign in and get your payment details ready

It sounds obvious, but this one's more helpful than you may think. Sites have been known to crash or glitch under the weight of traffic during drops, so reducing the time spent before hitting checkout means you're less likely to come across an error that forces you to start again - at which point the PS5 restock is probably sold out. Sign in ahead of time and have your payment details ready to go to spare yourself a headache later.

3. Prioritize bundles

Consoles on their own sell out ridiculously quickly, but we've noticed that bundles featuring games or the best PS5 accessories hang around for longer. Prioritise them if you can.

4. Don't pay more than you have to

Unless you're getting a bundle with extras from a retailer you trust, there's never a reason to pay more than than $499.99 in the USA or £449.99 in the UK for a standard PS5 restock (the Digital Edition will set you back US$399.99/£349.99). There are some unscrupulous individuals who like to buy the console, inflate the price, and then resell it at an absurd mark-up, and they're simply not worth bothering with - PS5 restocks occur at least once a week from legitimate sources that won't swindle you, so going elsewhere isn't worthwhile.

5. Keep an eye on social media

Watch out for active stock tracking Twitter accounts to stay ahead of the game - they can be a good early warning system for a PS5 restock.

Which PS5 should you buy?

If you want the 'full' PS5 experience and value flexibility, we'd recommend going for the standard PS5 console. Besides having all the power you'd expect from a next-gen console, it also boasts a 4K disc drive where the Digital Edition doesn't. That means you're still free to use all your physical game discs, DVDs, and Blu-rays.

If you'd rather go disc-less and save some money along the way, the Digital Edition PS5 is the one for you - it's packing the same powerful tech as the normal PS5, but the lack of a disc drive means it's slightly cheaper. Just remember, this means that you'll have to buy everything digitally if you get this version.

Check for PS5 restock deals today

PS5 Best Buy restock locations

According to TechRadar's Matt Swider, this is the full list of locations by state and province that you can expect to find PS5 restocks at today, so if you see a store listed near you and you're after the system, try your luck.

If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5. Equally, our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides may be of use if you're looking for bonus storage.