A PS5 restock is confirmed today at Best Buy - here's how you can get one

A PS5 restock is officially happening today, and the elusive console will be available in-store at Best Buy up and down the USA.
Because it's happening early (we've seen 7:30am ET thrown around by our sister site TechRadar and its resident stock tracker Matt Swider, who broke the news earlier this week), you'll need to check with your local branch and head down there ASAP. Apparently, crowds are already gathering in anticipation of the PS5 restock.
When taken alongside Walmart's habit of a Thursday PS5 restock, it could be a busy one for the console today.
Want to get right into the PS5 restock action? Here are the most likely deals this week.
Best Buy (Thursday)
Amazon (could be any time)
Walmart (could be Thursday afternoon)
Best Buy hasn't had a PS5 restock in quite some time, so this drop is well overdue. Because of that, it's also going to go quickly - make sure you check with your local store to see if they have units before heading over there as soon as you're able. TechRadar says that paper slips for the PS5 restock are being handed out first thing this morning - roughly starting from 7am ET - before the stores open, so you'll need to get over there sooner rather than later if you want to secure your chance to buy the console.
Unfortunately, this means it's unlikely that you'll be able to order the system online via Best Buy's website. It's not outside the realms of possibility, of course, but we wouldn't count on it. It seems as if these deals are being reserved for foot traffic in-store.
If you can't get to a Best Buy store near you, don't give up. We'd recommend keeping an eye on Walmart instead, as It's not had a PS5 restock since the end of August, so is more than overdue, and it historically drops consoles on Thursday afternoons. Watch out for any console action this from around 2pm ET just in case.
Should that fail, it's worth pointing out that Amazon offers deals without warning so it's another (vague) possibility for PS5 stock this week. Target is also a strong contender, albeit not today. It had a PS5 restock on Friday two weeks ago, so maybe it'll be back for round two tomorrow (September 24).
As for the UK, Game could be on hand with a PS5 restock of its own. Even though its bundles are set to go live on Thursday 30 September, there's a chance this is a placeholder and they'll become available sooner. We've been burned by that particular chestnut before, so stay alert.
Previous PS5 restock dates at retailers
- Walmart: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen August 25
- Best Buy: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen August 12
- Amazon: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen September 21
- Sony: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen September 22
- GameStop: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen September 14
- Target: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen September 10
- Antonline: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen September 16
PS5 restock hints and tips
1. Be patient and refresh the page if the console sells out
Here's the most important bit when hunting down PS5 deals. Regardless of whether the console seems to have sold out straight away, don't give up. Retailers often release stock in waves, so refresh the page and you might just strike PS5 restock gold.
2. Sign in and get your payment details ready
It sounds obvious, but this one's more helpful than you may think. Sites have been known to crash or glitch under the weight of traffic during drops, so reducing the time spent before hitting checkout means you're less likely to come across an error that forces you to start again - at which point the PS5 restock is probably sold out. Sign in ahead of time and have your payment details ready to go to spare yourself a headache later.
3. Prioritize bundles
Consoles on their own sell out ridiculously quickly, but we've noticed that bundles featuring games or the best PS5 accessories hang around for longer. Prioritise them if you can.
4. Don't pay more than you have to
Unless you're getting a bundle with extras from a retailer you trust, there's never a reason to pay more than than $499.99 in the USA or £449.99 in the UK for a standard PS5 restock (the Digital Edition will set you back US$399.99/£349.99). There are some unscrupulous individuals who like to buy the console, inflate the price, and then resell it at an absurd mark-up, and they're simply not worth bothering with - PS5 restocks occur at least once a week from legitimate sources that won't swindle you, so going elsewhere isn't worthwhile.
5. Keep an eye on social media
Watch out for active stock tracking Twitter accounts to stay ahead of the game - they can be a good early warning system for a PS5 restock.
Which PS5 should you buy?
Check for PS5 restock deals today
- USA PS5 ($499.99): Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart | Target | GameStop | B&H Photo | Newegg | Adorama | Sony | Sam's Club
- USA PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99): Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart | Target | GameStop | B&H Photo | Newegg | Adorama | Sony | Sam's Club
- UK PS5 (£449.99): Amazon | Very | John Lewis | Argos | Currys | Box | eBuyer | AO | Game
- UK PS5 Digital Edition (£359.99): Amazon | Very | Argos | Currys | Box | eBuyer
PS5 Best Buy restock locations
According to TechRadar's Matt Swider, this is the full list of locations by state and province that you can expect to find PS5 restocks at today, so if you see a store listed near you and you're after the system, try your luck.
Alaska
No Best Buy stores will have it
Alabama
Birmingham
Huntsville
Mobile
Tuscaloosa
Arkansas
Fort Smith
Rogers
West Little Rock
Arizona
Avondale
Camelback
East Tucson
Flagstaff
Thunderbird Rd.
Tucson
California
Arden Fair
Atwater Village
Bakersfield
Burbank
Chula Vista
Costa Masa
Downey
El Centro
Emeryville
Fresno
Mission Valley
Modesto
Montebello
Moreno Valley
Oceanside
Pacoima
Rancho Cucamonga
Roseville
San Bernardino
San Francisco (13th & Harrison St.)
Santa Rosa
Slatten Ranch
Stockton
The Plant
Torrance
Union City
Visalia
West Covina
West Hollywood
West LA
Colorado
Academy Blvd
Aurora
Belmar
Colorado Blvd
Denver West
First & Main
Fort Collins
Grand Junction
Northglenn
Westminster
Connecticut
Manchester
Meriden
Norwalk
Waterford
West Harvard
Washington, D.C.
Washington Heights
Delaware
Christiana
Florida
Aventura
Boca Raton
Brandon
Clearwater
Daytona Beach
Doral
Florida Mall
Fort Lauderdale
Fort Myers
Gainesville
Hialeah
Kissimmee
Millenia Mall
North Palm Beach
Pensacola
Saint Johns
South Tampa
South Petersburg
Tallahassee
Georgia
Athens
Augusta
Columbus
Edgewood
Gwinnett
Kennesaw
Mall of Georgia
McDonough
Savannah
Warner Robins
Hawaii
Aiea
Iowa
Cedar Rapids
Davenport
Sioux City
University Ave West Des Moines
Idaho
Boise
Idaho Falls
Illinois
Bucktown
Burbank
Butterfield Road
Champaign
Fairview Heights
Gurnee
Joliet
North Riverside
Peoria
Rockford
Schaumburg
Springfield
Indiana
Clarksville
Evansville
Fort Wayne
Greenwood
Lafayette
Merrillville
South Bend
Kansas
East Wichita
Oak Park
Topeka
Kentucky
Florence
Hamburg Pavilion
St. Matthews
Louisiana
Baton Rouge
Lafayette
Shreveport
Massachusetts
Attleboro
Cape Cod
Danvers
Dedham
Holyoke Mall
Millbury
Plymouth
Maryland
Annapolis
Columbia
Frederick
Glen Burnie
Hagerstown
Waldorf
Maine
Bangor
Portland
Michigan
Ann Arbor
Flint
Grand Rapids
Kalamazoo
Lansing
Madison Heights/Troy
Novi
Rivertown Crossing
Southland Center
Utica
Minnesota
Duluth
Mankato
Maple Grove
Minnetonka
Oakdale
Richfield
Roseville
Missouri
Battlefield
Brentwood
Independence
Mid Rivers Mall
Mississippi
Flowood
Gulfport
Montana
Billings
North Carolina
Asheville
Blakeney
Carny
Concord Mills
Fayetteville
Hickory
Willmington
Winston-Salem
North Dakota
Bismark
Fargo
Nebraska
Lincoln
Omaha East
New Hampshire
Nashua
Portsmouth
Salem
New Jersey
Depthford
Jersey City
Mays Landing
Mount Laurel
Princeton
West Paterson
Woodbridge
New Mexico
Albuquerque
Las Cruces
Nevada
Centennial
Henderson
Reno
SW Las Vegas
New York
86th & Lexington
Albany
Amherst
Bay Parkway Brooklyn
Bay Shore
Bronx Terminal Market
Chelsea (23rd & 6th)
Dewitt
Henrietta
Long Island City
Midtown Manhattan (44th & 5th)
Poughkeepsie
South Setauket
Staten Island
Union Square
Westbury
Ohio
Beavercreek
Eastgate
Morse Rd
North Canton
Parma
Toledo
Tuttle Crossing
Youngstown
Oklahoma
Oklahoma City West
Quail Springs
Tulsa
Oregon
Cascade Station
Clackamas
Gresham
Salem
Springfield
Pennsylvania
Erie
Harrisburg East
North Fayette
Oxford Valley
Reading
South Philadelphia
Springfield
Whitehall
Wilkes Barre
Puerto Rico
Hato Rey
Rio Hondo Mall
Rhode Island
Warwick
South Carolina
Columbiana Mall
Greenville
Myrtle Beach
North Charleston
South Dakota
Sioux Falls
Tennessee
Brentwood
Chattanooga
Knoxville
Murfreesboro
Popular Ave
Texas
Alamo Ranch
Arlington
Bunker Hill Road
Cedar Hill
Cedar Park
College Station
Corpus Christi
East El Paso
El Paso
Frisco
Fry Road
Galleria
Heritage Trace Parkway
Humble
Irving
La Cantera
Laredo
Lubbock
Mcallen
Mesquite
Midland
North Austin
Park Lane
South Austin
The Woodlands
Utah
Jordan Landing
Murray
Riverdale
South Salt Lake City
Virginia
Baileys Crossroads
Charlottesville
Chesapeake
Fairlakes
Fredericksburg
Newport News
Roanoke
Virginia Beach
West Broad
Vermont
Williston
Washington
Bellevue
Kennewick
Lynnwood
Northgate
Silverdale
Spokane East
Tacoma
Wisconsin
Appleton
Eau Claire
Green Bay
Racine
Southridge
West Madison
West Virginia
Huntington
Morgantown
Wyoming
Casper
If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5. Equally, our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides may be of use if you're looking for bonus storage.