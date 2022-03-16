March PS5 restocks aren't slowing down - here's where the console might appear next

PS5 restocks have been making the rounds this month, with another restock from Walmart and Best Buy (in-store) this week. February only saw a handful of PS5 restocks all month, and most retailers reserved them for paid members, with the trend continuing this month.

After nearly two months without a restock in sight, Best Buy finally came in clutch on March 10th with a huge restock of PS5s in-store. This restock was unannounced but got tipped off by restocking guru Jake Randell, who has been incredibly accurate in the PS5 restock race so far. This drop was also reserved for TotalTech members, keeping in tune with subscribed members' priority. As this was an in-store only restock, there is still a possibility you can pick one up in-store, so we'd recommend heading down to your local Best Buy to see what they have. It's also still possible that an online restock maybe on the way, so keep a look out for that.

Walmart also had a PS5 restock this week on March 14th, with, of course, consoles being reserved for Walmart Plus Members. Walmart still offers PS5s for all customers; however, it's well above MSRP, making this an option we can't recommend. With nearly all major retailers giving priority to membership subscribers, we'd have to recommend considering subscribing to one, as this will at least allow you to purchase a PS5 at MSRP.

PS5 Restocks at Amazon always happen towards the end of the month, and with Amazon hinting at more PS5 restocks are coming in March, we are still anticipating a drop to happen soon. They confirmed this on their last drop which suggested another restock was on the way throughout March. Fingers crossed for next week.

Which PS5 should you buy?

The PS5 launch gave gamers the choice of two consoles, the Digital version and Disk version. Both consoles perform exactly the same. The specs on both the digital and disk version are AMD Zen 2-based CPU, the same 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit memory, and the same 825GB SSD.

PS5 | $499.99 Amazon

If you've got a lot of PS4 disks that you love or haven't got round to playing, then the disk version is for you. The PS5 has PS4 disk backwards compatibility which makes it a perfect option for those of you with a hefty disk collection.



PS5 Digital | $399.99 at Amazon

This digital version is for those of you who don't mind going completely disk-free. If you don't have a huge collection of PS4 disk that you don't mind leaving behind, then this is for you. Also with the PS store at a touch of a bottom, you can download games straight to your console with ease.



Our PS5 restock top tips

1) Check your local stores With many retailers opting for an in-store restock of the PS5, we'd advise checking your local stores. Target and Best Buy are your best options for this, as Target is known for always having next gen consoles in store.

2) Follow Social Media accounts There are many social media accounts dedicated to keeping you up to date on any restocks happing and they seem to always be accurate. Following these accounts will keep you ahead of the curve when trying to find a PS5.

3) Get a membership Unfortunately restocks are now always reserved for those who have a membership. And as limited stock is still a thing, this trend won't be stopping anytime soon.

Check for PS5 restocks

