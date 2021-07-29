PS5 restock deals have been appearing already today, so here's where to look if you want the console

Ready for another round on the PS5 restock lottery? There's a good chance you might get lucky today if you're still looking for the console. To be precise, it's possible that Target or Amazon could drop stock on what is traditionally one of the busiest restock days of the week. That's true on both sides of the pond: Amazon UK offered PlayStation 5s this morning, making it the second day we've had a PS5 stock drop from it in a row.

The most likely candidate is Target, though. There's a fair amount of buzz where that one's concerned. Because its PS5 restock deals tend to occur on Wednesday or Thursday between 7am and 8am ET, we could be looking at a drop at any moment (no pressure). Head on over to the website and hit refresh every now and then.

PS5 restock: July 29, 2021

(Image credit: Sony)

Can we expect a PS5 restock from any other retailers? Beyond Target, we'd recommend keeping an eye on Walmart. It usually gets in on the action from midday every other Thursday. Although it had a drop last week, retailers have been known to surprise us every now and then.

There's an admittedly small chance of Amazon or Best Buy dropping PS5 consoles, too. The latter has had PS5 restocks on Thursday in the past (though now seems to opt for Friday, as per last week). Meanwhile, Amazon has an irritating habit of throwing out PS5 deals unexpectedly.

Make sure you aren't paying over the odds

No matter where you go, make sure you aren't paying over the odds if you get lucky with a PS5 restock (annoyingly, some folks like to inflate the price). The standard PS5 should cost $499.99 in the USA and £449.99 in the UK, while the Digital Edition sits at US$399.99 or £349.99. If you're not getting a bundle with games or the best PS5 accessories, there really isn't a reason to pay more.

PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon

Want the full PS5 experience? This is it. Yes, it's more expensive than the Digital Edition and will provide the same new-gen gaming experience. But there's a crucial difference that makes it a must-have: a 4K disc drive. That lets you use your physical PS5/PS4 game discs along with DVDs or Blu-rays. Physical discs often wind up being cheaper in the long run than buying the same things digitally, so it's actually better value for money than you might think.

View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon

If you want to save some cash on your search for a PS5 restock, this version is worth considering. Although we'd always recommend the normal PS5 instead, a Digital Edition is less expensive thanks to it not having a disc drive. You're still getting the same new-gen experience, too, but you'll have to buy all your games and entertainment digitally.

View Deal

Check for PS5 restock deals today

Want the best possible chance of securing a PS5 restock? We've listed some retailers to watch out for below. They offer deals most consistently so are worth checking in on every now and then.

If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5. Equally, our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides may be of use if you're looking for bonus storage.