This is the most convincing shot of the PS5 controller in the wild

A new image purporting to capture the PS5 DualSense controller in someone's hands is by far the most convincing yet.

Last week, a separate image seemingly revealing the DualSense in the wild surfaced on Resetera and caused a bit of a stir, but it's poor quality and doesn't look nearly as legit as this new one shared by Egypt retailer Gamezawy Tuesday afternoon. Have a gander and decide for yourself if it's the first candid shot of the PS5 controller.

صورة جديدة مُسربة ليد تحكم DualSense الخاصة بمنصة PlayStation 5 😍 pic.twitter.com/2y1UyAQOdHJuly 14, 2020

As you can see, it's a fairly high-res image, which is a good indicator that the photographer isn't trying to hide anything. Besides, the lighting bouncing off the buttons and the bottom center of the touchpad looks natural. It's always good to be skeptical in these cases - especially since the sourcing is so vague - but I'd wager this is either the real thing or a very professional photoshop job.

If it is real, the image gives us perhaps the strongest indicator of the PS5 controller's size. Of course, you have to factor in the size of the person's hands carrying the controller, which we can't possibly know, but assuming they're normal-sized hands the DualSense looks roughly the size of an Xbox One controller.

Everyone's talking about how big the PS5 apparently is, so it's natural to wonder if the controller is a chonker too. Without any official specs from Sony, we can only speculate, but the PS5 weight was seemingly revealed this week and suggests quite a heavy machine indeed.

