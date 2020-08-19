Prince of Persia remake reportedly in the works for 2020 release

A Prince of Persia remake has been spotted at an online retailer.

Twitter user Ken Xyro was able to get a screenshot of two separate listings for "Prince of Persia Remake" - one for Switch and another for PS4 - on Guatemalan retailer Max. The listings suggest a November 2020 release - to note, both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are rumored to be launching mid-November . The listings have since been deleted, but reporter Jason Schreier has seemingly confirmed the information detailed therein.

Video game retailers sure love leaking Ubisoft's surprise announcements https://t.co/3BP8pbgdBKAugust 19, 2020

This tweet won't age well lolAugust 19, 2020

There's no telling exactly which Prince of Persia game is reportedly being remastered. It'd be totally out of left field for Ubisoft to remake the original trilogy that kicked off in 1989, but anything's possible. More likely, it's 2003's Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, a soft reboot of the series, or judging from the logo in the listings, 2008's Prince of Persia.

That last we saw from the series was a For Honor event that happened earlier this year called Blades of Persia , and before that the 2018 mobile side-scroller, Prince of Persia: Escape. No doubt, a full-fat remake of one of the series' classic games would be welcome news to fans, especially if it really is releasing as early as November. Schreier didn't mention any caveats about the listings' release prediction, so it's very possible that's the case. It would certainly make for a compelling last-minute swan song for the PS4.