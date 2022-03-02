Prime members to receive priority for PS5 restocks at Amazon all month

After a lacklustre February for PS5 restocks, the month ended with Amazon Prime members finally getting their hands on the console after months of anticipation. If you missed out on this drop, though, it's worth noting that more is likely on the way.

Minutes after the PS5 restock was announced by Amazon the PS5 was available for purchase for Prime Members. Consoles sold out quickly, while those who did manage to cop a device reported issued at checkout with error messages, however, there is a silver lining. Amazon has confirmed that Prime Members will be given priority throughout the month of March for any new drops.

We were previously seeing the first bullet point on the PS5 product page reading "Amazon Prime customers will be given priority access to the PlayStation 5 through 3/31".

Amazon Prime free trial If you're not already an Amazon Prime member you can currently pick up a 30 day free trial which will give you access to future PS5 restocks and plenty more perks as well. After the trial ends, your membership will continue at $14.99 a month.

The trend of paid members seems to be continuing, as many retailers are now making those with subscriptions a priority for next-generation console purchases. Similarly, PS5 restocks were also found at Walmart last week, but were also reserved for Walmart Plus members.

Sony has also been quite regular with their invite-only PS5 restocks. Invites were last sent on February 18, with gamers being able to purchase the PS5 on the 22nd. We recommend trying this option if you're still struggling to get your hand on a console; as you never know, Sony may bless you with an invitation. This route does not require a membership or subscription, just a simple sign up.

There's still no word from Best Buy or Gamestop on any PS5 restocks. Both retailers have not had a drop since January; however, they have seen the Xbox Series X grace the shelves. Sources have said that both retailers are revving up for a huge restock, so we're hoping to see PS5s too.

PS5 restock top tips

Which PS5 should you Buy? If you cant decide which PS5 go for, here is a break down of both the Disk and Digital versions of the consoles. Both the digital and disk version are AMD Zen 2-based CPU, the same 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit memory, and the same 825GB SSD. Disk - If you have a whole collection of disk from your PS4, then the Disk version is for you. With this version, your able to play any PS4 disk game you have with the PS5 backwards compatibility. Digital - Not much of a hard copy collector, no problem. The Digital version is for you. And with the PS store at the click of the button, the Digital version makes game purchases and downloads easy.

We've spent a considerable amount of time poring over PS5 restocks, which means we've built up a bank of tips and tricks to securing your own console. These are our best nuggets of advice if you're struggling to jump on stock on time.

Consider memberships

Getting a PS5 is hard enough, but now it is becoming mandatory to have a paid subscription or Membership to get your hands on the console. If you've got the budget this may be something to consider as it's now becoming the only way to guarantee a console from one the big retailers.

Learn your retailers

Learn the patterns of your favourite retailers. many of them have a system on how often they restock on items and when the next drop is likely. Make sure to bookmark them and check in regularly on when the next possible drop is.

Follow PS5 restock channels on social media.

There are plenty of social media accounts that are dedicated to following the trails of big retailers and when the next restock is, with many of them being very accurate. We'd recommend following them to stay up to date on any updates.

