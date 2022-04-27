Prime Day PS5 deals 2022 - when they might start and what to expect

As we edge toward May and June, attention starts to turn to the imminent Prime Day PS5 deals. These will represent the next big opportunity to get something for your PS5 cheap, be it accessories or games. While we don't expect the price of the still-somewhat-elusive console to be slashed itself, we are hopeful that there will be stock of it to be had, and also great deals on the likes of headsets, hard drives, SSDs, games, and more. If you're after a great deal away from Black Friday, then this time of year and this event is the one to go for.

Right from the off though, let's get things clear: the date of Amazon Prime Day 2022, and the Prime Day PS5 deals it will bring, has not been confirmed yet. Our best guess is that the event will be in July - mid to late July to guess even harder - but we can't be totally sure as last year the retail giant held it in June. As the world returns to normal, however, it may be that such Festivals of Capitalism, such as Amazon Prime Day, return to their usual timings. Rest assured we will be updating this page as soon as we know more.

It's worth saving up some cash for it, and thinking about it in advance, as it's the perfect time to spruce up the PS5 set up with some goodies in the middle of the year. We don't expect there to be limitless PS5 stock by any means, but the sales event is easily a time to save cash - and every year more and more non-Amazon retailers get involved too which is great news for us shoppers.

This is going to be our central PS5 page when the deals start, but before then we looking at what discounts to expect, on what items and products, and also taking a look at some of last year's Prime Day PS5 deals to get our eye in early. And when it all kicks off this is your place to be to get the latest and greatest offers!

We're starting to prepare for all the Prime Day shenanigans, by the way, and if you're after the incoming Prime Day TV deals then our page has all the latest info on how they could look too.

Try these stores for PS5 stock now - and on Prime Day

While it's got a bit easier to find PS5 consoles now - I mean, we are about a year and a half on from launch aren't we; what a shocking state of affairs - but if you are still chasing a console then definitely check in with Amazon itself, and all the major players to see if you get lucky. There's literally never a bad time to check but you can still blink and miss stock. Below are all the major links you need.

Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals - FAQs

When will Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals start?

Honestly, we can't be totally sure just yet. We'll only be really sure when Amazon comes out and says it. Always the most anticipated question of course, but we just don't know until we know.

Until the retail giant makes it official, however, we can have an educated punt: we think there's going to be a July event, with the specific dates of July 18 and 19, or perhaps July 25 and 26 being thrown about and discussed as the current best guesses. Either set will be a Monday and Tuesday and it'll be a deal-packed 48-hour period.

Do I need to be a Prime member to access Prime Day PS5 deals?

Yes. But also no. Simply put, the majority of the Prime Day PS5 deals will indeed be kept behind the Prime membership door, but there are always some deals - and more than ever each year - that will be available to all.

Away from Amazon too, the latter gets truer with each year as loads of other non-AMazon retailers get involved and offer their own Prime Day PS5 deals.

What's more, a bunch of the biggest retailers (usually) will price match Amazon as well, so it's always worth keeping an eye on all the other major retailers in June and July to get your eye in and keep abreast of all your possibilities.

However, predictably, it is very likely that the very best Prime Day PS5 deals will need you to have a Prime membership - why wouldn't AMazon keep most of its best offers behind their subscription, after all. Anyway, it's worth it, we think, and you'll get all the extra benefits like the TV, and free delivery, too. And even if you don't want it, you can always use the free trial just for this event!

This will guarantee you access to the best deals, so the best way to play the game, is to, well, play the game and get an Amazon Prime sub. But even if you're not interested in sticking with it, just go for the trial and then cancel it. Sign up then cancel before the $14.99/£7.99 per month cost kicks in.

What will Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals look like in 2022?

We always find that looking back at the previous year's deals is a good starting point of figuring out what might happen this year. However, what we already know is that some of the best accessories and games for the PS5 will definitely be discounted - they are staples of sales so we expect to see them cut again.

In terms of headsets, look out for some premium sets to shift downward entire price categories. If you've been eyeing up those that hold slightly higher price tags like the Arctis 7P+, Razer Kaira Pro for PlayStation, and Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2, then expect them to fall to the mid-range price category this year. The big sales events are perfect for these products, and even the most expensive items like the Astro A50 or Audeze Penrose often see big, big price cuts that take them down a notch or two.

After some extra storage for your PS5? Hard drives - both internal and external - will definitely be seeing some discounts in the Prime Day PS5 deals. This category of PS5 accessory almost always has deals running when there isn't a sales event so when there is, it can often be worth holding out for. The prices of internal PS5 SSDs like the Seagate FireCuda 530 and WD BLACK SN850 have slid down generally since their release dates, but we reckon we could see some lowest ever price on these. And if an external drive is your target then definitely target an external SSD - not an HDD. That's because SSDs are objectively better and while they once held much higher price tags, general downward trends in their prices combined with such sales means you can basically get the likes of the WD BLACK P50 or SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable for the price of an HDD. Madness.

Controllers will be a tough call. We don't (really) have any third-party pads to get excited about at all yet - let alone in a sales sense - so all eyes will be on the DualSense and its now larger array of colors. We could see a cut of a handful of dollars or pounds on the official pad - the deepest price cuts thus far seem to have been just $10 or so in the US so if you see anything more than that, grab it.

Likewise PS Plus is going to be hard to call. The new PS Plus tiers and system will roll out in June so who knows how Sony and retailers will play it? Cut the price to get more people on board? Or hold out because the change has only just happened? What we can say is that traditionally there have been solid discounts of 25% and up on PS Plus subscriptions so the Prime Day PS5 deals are a great time to stock up and get more months in the bank. There used to be a '15 months for the price of 12' deal too, but we haven't seen that in a couple of years.

However, if you're after some of the best Prime Day PS5 deals, then we recommend getting prepared for some top PS5 games to get the price cut treatment. And some of the best PS4 games too, in all honesty. We can foresee the big titles on PS5 like Ratchet and Clank, Returnal, SPider-Man, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding (and more), all getting their prices cut. The latter two Director's Cuts have held their price points pretty well since their release so it might be a great time to get one. I have my eyes on Ghost's DC. Fingers crossed.

Predictions aside, we can see the kind of deals that should come up this year by looking back at last year. The same sort of patterns and levels of price cuts should come around again this year - even on newer stuff too.

What happened in last year's Prime Day TV deals?

As has been the case for the last couple of years particularly, it was not just the Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals that saw prices cut, but offerings at other retailers too. You can bet your bottom dollar that they'll all be out to play again.

Last year's best Prime Day PS5 deals in the USA

