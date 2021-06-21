Prime day headset deals see our favorite brands' prices start at just $25, giving you an in-game edge for less

Sadly, very few of us have the ability to crank a sound system up loud and game at all hours of the day; surrounded by the ambiance of the virtual carnage unleashing around us. That's where the importance of having a good headset comes in; bringing that surround to you - whether you're on a budget, wanting to stay connected or looking to go true wireless.

There are three basic things to consider when buying a headset this Prime Day - whether it's wired or wireless, the quality of the mic, and its surround sound capabilities.

This way, you can ensure that you'll be buying a headset that not only sounds good but makes sure that you sound crystal clear when in the thick of it with your team; where cutting through the noise matters most.

With that said, we've weighed up many popular headsets against these principles to ensure that you get a good set that will serve you well for a long time to come.

The best Prime Day headset deals

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless | $180 $132.99 at Amazon

My favorite PC gaming headset right now. This discount removes any extra Razer premium, and really makes the headset great value for one of such quality. If you can stretch your budget to 'a bit over the $100' mark, then go for this headset. Immediately.

View Deal

Razer BlackShark V2 Wired | $100 $75.99 at Amazon

The wired variant of the BlackShark V2 did the hard work of reigniting the name for the V2 Pro and set the scene for the latter's arrival - and it was a great success in doing so. This wired headset is still a truly excellent audio-giver.

View Deal

Razer Kaira Pro Wireless for Xbox | $150 $119.99 at Amazon

Again, it's a touch over $100, but we can personally vouch for its quality and feel when compared to similar brands at this price point. Similar to the BlackShark V2 with its 'TriForce drivers', the Kaira features supercharged 'TriForce Titanium' drivers for even more even better EQ and audio distinction.

View Deal

Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless | $100 $84.99 at Amazon

Who says you can't find a high-end wireless headset for under $100 bucks? Well, Corsair seems to agree. With what the company claims to have a 40ft range - and 16 hours of playtime on a single charge - you can rest assured that this model has enough grunt to be good to go.

View Deal

Corsair Void RGB Elite | $80 $59.99 at Amazon

Straight off the bat, this looks like the kind of headset that GLaDOS from Portal would wear, being made out of the tech from The Talos Principle as some kind of war trophy. Real talk, however, behind its appearance, it's all about the expanded frequency range (20Hz - 300,000 Hz) and the full 7.1 surround sound support.

View Deal

Corsair HS60 Pro | $70 $49.99 at Amazon

Simply put, another budget-friendly Corsair headset that works just as well on PC as it does on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Switch, and Mac - for those of you geared towards console gaming. It features all the same great tech as some models previously mentioned.

View Deal

HyperX CloudX Flight | $160 $119.99 at Amazon

Here's one for the Xbox faithful among you - built from the ground-up to natively work with Xbox Series X|S, it helps that it's officially licensed by Microsoft. Featuring chat and party features, as well as a detachable microphone, it's crammed with staples from those Xbox Live sets of yesteryear.

View Deal

HyperX Cloud Flight S Wireless | $160 $119 at Amazon

This is a very similar headset to the CloudX, but it's geared towards the PC and PlayStation crowd instead. All the same solid features are present here, including 30-hour battery playtime and even wireless charging (the latter being an addition scarcely seen in wireless models at this price point).

View Deal

HyperX CloudX Official Xbox Licensed | $70 $49.99 at Amazon

It may be constrained to wires, unlike its pricier sister model, but this Xbox variant of the CloudX is built with comfort and clean audio distinction in mind. If you're looking for something cheap and cheerful for your Xbox Series X, this could be it.

View Deal

HyperX Cloud Official PlayStation Licensed | $80 $49.99 at Amazon

The company didn't forget about the other side. If you're more of a fan of the blue camp, then there's little to complain about for the price with the build quality and memory foam pads on this model. It won't break the bank, but it's unlikely to light the world on fire either; if you're after something for your PS4/5, you could find worse.

View Deal

If you're interested in a HyperX Cloud gaming headset but these haven't been in your price range - or to your taste - that's not a problem; the company has even cheaper models for both current-gen consoles and PC.

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core - Made for Xbox | $40 $24.99 at Amazon

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core - Made for PlayStation 4/5 | $40 $24.99 at Amazon

JBL Quantum 800 Wireless | $200 $139.95 at Amazon

If you're serious about high-end audio - we certainly are - then the discount on these 800s from JBL could be deep enough for your consideration. Not only does it work with all the current-gen consoles, including PC and mobile, but it features RGB lighting; always a cool touch on headsets, right?

View Deal

JBL Quantum 600 Wireless | $150 $99.99 at Amazon

Not everyone has enough in their pockets to justify spending well over $100 on a gaming headset (we've been there, too). Fortunately, with the money off these 600s, you won't have to. Utilizing many of the same staple features as the 800s, with the only concessions being the lack of a noise-cancelling microphone and active noise cancellation. If they aren't important features to you, maybe they'll be more your speed.

View Deal

JBL Quantum 300 Wired | $80 $39.95 at Amazon

We'll make this short and sweet: ditch the wireless functionality and save 50% on the same great sound and feel of the Quantum range. If you don't mind being plugged in and can live without sophisticated noise-canceling, give them a look.

View Deal

JBL Quantum 100 Wired | $40 $24.95 at Amazon

If money's tight but you're looking for a great quality gaming headset for under $30, the 100s could do it for you. They are, admittedly, very basic in comparison to the other models - as you would expect - but will serve you admirably for the cost.

View Deal

Logitech G935 Wireless | $170 $117.99 at Amazon

The company has been making gaming headsets seemingly for as long as time itself. That pedigree is exalted here with the G935, which is full to bursting with all manner of advanced specialized tech for one hell of an audio experience. It's the surround sound, active noise-canceling, and the three macro 'G-keys' that help push this one above some others in a similar price range for us.



View Deal

Logitech G PRO X Wired | $130 $99 at Amazon

It's a pattern you may have recognized by now; stay plugged in and save a few bucks. For just shy of a C-note, you can get these Pro X cans. The stand-out feature for us has to be the Blue-certified microphone technology, a company that is responsible for the popular Snowball and Yeti range of mics.

View Deal

Logitech G432 Wired | $80 $39.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a surround sound setup on a budget, this wallet-friendly Logitech headset can do the job amicably. It's distinctively less exciting than some other models, but it gets the essentials right for the money.

View Deal

Razer Kraken Kitty RGB | $150 $119.99 at Amazon

Well, aren't these things just adorable? If you're a fan of quality sounding - and comfortable - headphones, and have always wanted to know what it's like to be a cat, look no further! Hyperbole aside, there's THX-certified spatial audio and active noise canceling. It even caters to the streamers among you, with what Razer calls its 'stream reactive lighting'.

View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition | $100 $59.99 at Amazon

I can personally say that these are this is one of the best headsets - for the money - that I've used in recent years, keeping a pair close at hand when gaming or streaming content online. It's the THX USB audio controller that tips these over the edge for us; don't get us wrong, they still sound good running straight into a 3.5mm jack, but to get the full experience, dial-up those sliders on that little box and kick back in confidence. They're also available in black, should green be too garish for your tastes.

View Deal

Razer Kraken X Wired | $50 $32.99 at Amazon

Sharing many of the features of its bigger sister models, the X line's only real concession is the smaller 40mm audio drivers and a plastic construction as opposed to the fabric mesh on the more expensive variants. It's worth noting that the X model is a fair bit lighter too if you prefer something that sits easier on your skull. It's also available in a black/blue design for the same deal price and white for $32.99.View Deal

Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB Wireless | $130 $66.99 at Amazon

To make a long story short, this is an enhanced version of the Kraken headset with an emphasis on a bigger, comfier design and Chroma RGB lighting and - of course - without those pesky wires. Instead of being the plastic or mesh build, these are instead constructed from a mixture of aluminum and steel for a premium feel.

View Deal

If those Razer headsets haven't quite hit the mark, fear not, because there are other budget-friendly Kraken models that might fit that gap.

Razer Kraken Lightweight Wired - Quartz Pink | $80 $47.49 at Amazon

Razer Kraken Lightweight Wired - Blue | $79 $44.99 at Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis 5 RGB Wired | $99 $69.99 at Amazon

There's little doubt in our minds that this headset emanates class. While it isn't compatible with Xbox Series X|S, it works out of the box with PS5, Mobile, Mac, and PC. Another important distinction would be the clear bidirectional microphone for clarity during intensive gaming sessions and the adaptive RBG lighting strips around the cups.

View Deal

There are plenty of other offers to be checking out today. We're rounding up the latest Prime Day laptop deals, Prime Day TV deals and Prime Day PS5 deals too.