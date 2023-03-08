Pre-order the Elden Ring official art book and save 40% – lowest price yet

As we all wait with bated breath for Elden Ring's first substantial DLC to arrive, there's another way to explore The Lands Between. As Amazon is hosting a sale on various official video game art books, the beloved FromSoftware juggernaut is one of many to receive a notable discount.

By heading over to Amazon, you can now pre-order Elden Ring: Official Art Book Volume I for $35.99 (opens in new tab). This represents a $40% reduction from its standard $59.99 cost, equating to a saving of $24. The hardcover book is made by FromSoftware and is set to release in two parts (which makes sense considering the size of the game) on July 25th, 2023. Announced back in September , the 400-page volume is now the cheapest we've seen at the retailer... and if it proves as popular as the game itself, we're unlikely to see it this low again.

Elden Ring: Official Art Book Volume II is also up for pre-order for $53.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. While currently not as cheap as its predecessor, there is a $6 saving to be had and it is again the lowest we've seen for the book.

If you're looking for further inspiration, we'd recommend reading up on the best video game art books you can add to your merch collection, including the likes of Dishonored, The Witcher, and Breath of the Wild.

(opens in new tab) Elden Ring: Official Art Book Volume I | $59.99 $35.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $24 - A 40% reduction on the official Elden Ring art book brings it down to its lowest-ever price since it was announced in September last year. Made by developer FromSoftware, it's set to provide an intriguing look into the designs behind everything in The Lands Between. This is a pre-order with a release date of July 25th, 2023, set. UK price: £48.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Elden Ring: Official Art Book Volume II | $59.99 $53.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $6 - It may only be a small drop in price but this is still the cheapest we've seen the Elden Ring official art book Volume II at Amazon. This is a pre-order with a release date of July 25th, 2023, set. UK price: £48.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) The Art of Super Mario Odyssey | $49.99 $25.19 (with coupon) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $24.80 - The wonderfully bright and colorful Super Mario Odyssey has its own official art book from Nintendo, which is now down by almost half-price. We've seen it slightly cheaper in the past (about $19) but it's still a good deal. Just remember to add the coupon. UK price: £24.75 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia | $49.99 $24.80 (with coupon) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25.19 - Now down to its cheapest price ever, the Sonic Encylo-speed-ia has a huge 50% discount applied. The book details the 30-year history of everyone's favorite hedgehog. Again, just remember to apply the coupon to get the extra savings and you're good to go. UK price: £36.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Still yet to pick up Elden Ring? During our Elden Ring review (opens in new tab) we stated that the game is "both a refinement and evolution of the Dark Souls formula, presenting an expansive world that's as hostile as it is inviting. Despite the occasional excess, suffering has never been as much fun as this."

