Pokemon Go Zarude - How to catch new Mythical Pokemon

If you want to know how to catch Pokemon Go Zarude, the new Mythical Pokemon arriving as part of the Secrets of the Jungle event, we can tell you what to do. Each year The Pokemon Company puts out a brand new animated film and last year’s installment showcased the new Mythical Pokemon Zarude. Now it will finally be able to be caught in Pokemon Go.

To mark the occasion of the Secrets of the Jungle film's global release on Netflix Pokemon Go will put out an in-game event filled with new missions and the aforementioned Zarude to catch. For a little more than a week, trainers will enjoy movie-themed Pokemon appearing in the overworld and in Raids, the return of some Team Rocket members and much more.

Here’s a handy guide on everything trainers need to know about the Secrets of the Jungle event including how to catch Zarude in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Secrets of the Jungle Event Start and End Time

The Secrets of the Jungle event in Pokemon Go will begin Friday, October 1 at 10 am local time and is scheduled to end Sunday, October 10 at 8 pm local time.

How to Catch Zarude in Pokemon Go

To get an encounter with Zarude, Pokemon Go trainers will need to complete a limited-time Special Research story. Like past events, this Special Research story will have a number of missions for trainers to complete with rewards and Pokemon encounters based on the film. Completing all of the tasks will reward trainers with an encounter with Zarude, the first, and currently only, way to get this Mythical Pokemon.

Trainers need to log in during the event to gain access to the Special Research story. However, there is no time limit to when trainers can complete it so as long as they boot up Pokemon Go from October 1-10 they’ll have a chance to catch Zarude and add it to their collection.

Zarude is a Grass and Dark-type Pokemon, which could make it a great addition especially against certain Ghost-type Pokemon that will appear in October.

Here are the specific tasks to earn an encounter with Zarude in Pokemon Go:

Search for Zarude Step 1/5

Catch 7 different species of Pokemon / Sun Stone

Catch 7 Normal-type Pokemon / Diglett

Take 3 snapshots of wild Ground-type Pokemon / Great Ball (x10)

Completion rewards:

Stardust (x250)

Nanab Berry (x10)

Drilbur

Search for Zarude Step 2/5

Make 5 Great Throws in a row / Pinap Berry (x5)

Catch 10 Bug-type Pokemon / Dwebble

Take 3 snapshots of wild Bug-type Pokemon / Great Ball (x10)

Completion Rewards

Stardust (x250)

Razz Berry (x10)

Combee

Search for Zarude Step 3/5

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon / Cherrim

Catch 30 Grass or Bug-type Pokemon / Vileplume

Take 3 snapshots of wild Grass-type Pokemon / Great Ball (x10)

Completion Rewards

Stardust (x500)

Pinap Berry (x10)

Nuzleaf

Search for Zarude Step 4/5

Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket Grunts / Ariados

Catch 15 Pokemon with Weather Boost / Butterfree

Take 3 snapshots of wild Flying-type Pokemon / Ultra Ball (x10)

Completion Rewards

Stardust (x500)

Poffin (x1)

Rufflet

Search for Zarude Step 5/5

Claim Reward - 1000xp

Claim Reward - 1000xp

Claim Reward - 1000xp

Completion Rewards

Zarude

Zarude Candy (x10)

Stardust (x1000)

Pokemon Go Secrets of the Jungle Event Field Research Tasks

Alongside the Special Research story, trainers will be able to obtain Secrets of the Jungle-themed Field Research by spinning PokeStops during the event window.

The official Pokemon Go blog did give some information on what trainers can expect when they complete some of these tasks. According to the blog, trainers can earn encounters with Audino, Rufflet and more Pokemon. It even confirms that Shiny Rufflet will be added to Pokemon Go with this event. So keep spinning those PokeStops to try and add this special variant to your collection.

Here are the various Field Research tasks and rewards:

Field Research Task Reward Catch 10 different species of Pokemon Rufflet Hatch 2 Eggs Audino Take a snapshot of your buddy Pinap Berry (x2) or Razz Berry (x4) Use 5 berries to help catch Pokemon Exeggcute or Dwebble

The Pokemon You Can Catch During the Secrets of the Jungle Event

(Image credit: Niantic)

The types of Pokemon that will appear in the overworld, Raids and more will change once the Secrets of the Jungle event begins on October 1. As you can imagine, the species of Pokemon that appear will have played a role in the animated film.

According to the official blog, Hoothoot, Combee, Drilbur, Cottonee, Dwebble and more will be appearing more frequently. Larvitar will also appear in the wild during the event but only on rare occasions.

Explorer Pikachu, another one of Pokemon Go’s special attire Pikachu, will be appearing in the wild as well. Lucky trainers may even find a Shiny Explorer Pikachu during the event.

As for the Raids, Explorer Pikachu, Larvitar, Roggenrola, Foongus and Rufflet will be appearing in one-star Raids. Like finding them in the overworld, trainers have a small chance of encountering a Shiny Rufflet and Explorer Pikachu in these Raids.

Lickitung, Chansey, Pinsir, Ludicolo and Flygon will be appearing in three-star Raids during this special event.

Jessie and James Return

The two most famous members of Team Rocket are set to return during the Secrets of the Jungle event. Like other Team Go Rocket members, trainers will see the famous Meowth balloon in the overworld every so often each day. Both trainers will continue to appear in Pokemon Go event after the event ends. Trainers can find Jessie and James in Pokemon Go starting October 1 until October 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

Unlike the other Team Go Rocket grunts, trainers can face Jessie and James in back-to-back battles. Trainers will earn two Mysterious Components instead of one for defeating both baddies, so if you’re farming these Components to face the Team Go Rocket leaders this is the fastest way to do so.

It’s unclear if Jessie and James’ team composition will change, but here’s what we know about their teams from the last time they appeared in Pokemon Go:

Pokemon 1 Pokemon 2 Pokemon 3 Jessie Shadow Scyther Shadow Ekans Shadow Stantler James Shadow Pinsir Shadow Koffing Shadow Grimer

After defeating Jessie and James, trainers can catch the Shadow Ekans and Koffing. They even have a chance to be Shiny if you’re lucky enough.

Pokemon Go Secrets of the Jungle In-Game Bonuses

To round out this guide on the Pokemon Go Secrets of the Jungle event, trainers will be able to obtain brand new avatar items in the Style Shop. According to the official Pokemon Go blog, the Adventure Hat and the Wailmer Water Bottle will be available for free in the Styles Shop.

If you want to customize your avatar a bit more during the event, be sure to get them in the game and give your trainer some flair.

