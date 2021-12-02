Pokemon Go Reshiram Raid Guide, best counters and how to catch a Shiny

If you want some Pokemon Go Reshiram counters to catch this returning legendary Raid, we have them. As 2021 comes to a close, Pokemon Go is giving trainers another chance to catch some rare Legendaries. In December, the Unova box Legendaries, Reshiram and Zekrom, will begin appearing in Raids for a limited time.

Starting December 1 at 10 a.m. local time to Thursday, December 16 at 10 a.m. local time, both Pokemon will begin appearing in five-star Raids. While both Dragon types are not new to the mobile game, this return will mark the debut of Reshiram and Zekrom’s shinies. Trainers looking to hunt for these rare shinies will need a lot of luck. The easiest and best way to hunt is to battle as many Reshiram and Zekrom as possible, which is where this guide comes in.

Reshiram will be appearing in Raids during special Raid Hours in December. From 6-7p.m. local time, Reshiram will be appearing in Raids on December 1, 8 and 15. So get out there and start hunting.

Reshiram is a powerful Legendary with a typing that is very rare in Pokemon so trainers will want to grab one for their collection. Here’s a handy guide of the best counters and everything trainers need to know about Reshiram in Pokemon Go.

Reshiram Counters

Reshiram is a Dragon and Fire-type Pokemon, making it weak to Dragon, Ground and Rock-type attacks. Pokemon Go has plenty of strong options of each type, which should make taking out Reshiram a bit easier.

In the Mega Pokemon department, there are only a couple of viable options to consider. Mega Charizard X and its Dragon-type attacks may be the best way to go. It will power up the rest of your team’s Dragon moves and can resist many of Reshiram’s attacks - more on that below.

Mega Altaria is another Dragon Mega Pokemon with powerful moves that will damage Reshiram.

If you’re wondering about Mega Ampharos, it just doesn’t have a Dragon-type Fast Attack to make it viable. It only has access to two Electric-type moves, which Reshiram Resists. Trainers are better off using other Dragon-type Pokemon.

Speaking of other Dragon types, Rayquaza and Salamence are powerful attackers, but when using them trainers will have to be wary of Reshiram’s moves. However, it’s better to deal as much damage to these Legendaries as quickly as possible as opposed to looking for a Pokemon that can tank hits.

Here are some great options for trainers to consider using against Reshiram in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Reshiram Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Charizard X Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw Mega Altaria Dragon Breath and Dragon Pulse Rayquaza Dragon Tail and Outrage Salamence Dragon Tail and Outrage/Draco Meteor Palkia Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor Dragonite Dragon Tail and Outrage/Draco Meteor Rampardos Smack Down and Rock Slide Haxorus Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw Rhyperior Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Groudon Mud Shot and Earthquake

Reshiram Moveset

Being a Fire and Dragon-type, Reshiram has a myriad of different attacks it can use against trainers. Its Fast Attacks consist of Fire Fang and Dragon Breath, both very powerful moves that take advantage of STAB. This is where Mega Altaria can be very useful. Its Fairy and Dragon typing will resist both attacks while Mega Charizard X only resists Fire Fang and is weak to Dragon Breath.

Any other Dragon types trainers bring into battle could really be hurt by Dragon Breath and Reshiram’s Charged Attack, Draco Meteor. However, like we said above, it may be best to just deal as much damage as possible without having to worry about the Dragon-on-Dragon weakness.

Mega Altaria would also resist Reshiram’s Crunch attack while Mega Charizard X would have to worry about Stone Edge. As per usual, be sure to pay attention to the suggested Pokemon screen as it could give insight into which moves Reshiram may have. If it suggests a lot of Dragon types, this Reshiram may not have any Dragon moves.

Here is every move Reshiram can know in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Reshiram Moveset Fast Attack Charged Attack Fire Fang Draco Meteor Dragon Breath Overheat Crunch Stone Edge

