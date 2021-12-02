Pokemon Go Zekrom Raid guide, best counters and how to catch a Shiny

Here are some Pokemon Go Zekrom counters or when the Unova box Legendary reappears in Pokemon Go Raids for a limited time. Starting December 1 at 10 a.m. local time to Thursday, December 16 at 10 a.m. local time, both Pokemon will begin appearing in Pokemon Go five-star Raids. While both Dragon types are not new to the mobile game, this return will mark the debut of Reshiram and Zekrom’s shinies. Trainers looking to hunt for these rare shinies will need a lot of luck. The easiest and best way to hunt is to battle as many Reshiram and Zekrom as possible, which is where this guide comes in.

To help with this, Zekrom will be appearing in Raids during special Raid Hours in December. From 6-7p.m. local time, Zekrom will be appearing in Raids on December 1, 8 and 15. So get out there and start hunting.

Like Reshiram, Zekrom is a powerful Legendary with a typing that is very rare in the Pokemon franchise. It’s also a great attack typing that can be useful in plenty of other Raids so catching one would benefit any trainer.

Here’s a handy guide of the best counters and everything trainers need to know about Zekrom in Pokemon Go.

Zekrom Counters

Zekrom is a Dragon and Electric-type Pokemon, making it weak to just Ground, Ice, Dragon and Fairy-type attacks. Although there are plenty of Dragon-type Pokemon that can deal massive damage to Zekrom, trainers using them will have to be wary of any Dragon moves the Legendary throws back at them.

This is especially the case with Mega Charizard X, which can boost your other Dragon-type attacks on your team and deal plenty of damage with the combination of Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw, but it won’t resist Zekrom’s Dragon moves. Mega Altaria, on the other hand, benefits from its Fairy typing to make Zekrom’s Dragon moves less effective. It can also use its myriad of Fairy-type Charged Attacks like Dazzling Gleam or the Community Day-exclusive move Moonblast against Zekrom--something it can’t do against Reshiram.

Again, Dragon types like Rayquaza, Salamence and other powerful Dragons will be useful in these Raids, but be prepared to lose a few in the skirmish unless Zekrom doesn’t have access to its Dragon moves, which is a possibility (more on that below).

Here’s a list of viable counters for Zekrom in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Zekrom Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Charizard X Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw Mega Altaria Dragon Breath and Dazzling Gleam/Moonblast Mega Abomasnow Powder Snow and Weather Ball Ice Rayquaza Dragon Tail and Outrage Salamence Dragon Tail and Outrage/Draco Meteor Palkia Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor Dragonite Dragon Tail and Outrage/Draco Meteor Groudon Mud Shot and Earthquake Rhyperior Mud Slap and Earthquake Mamoswine Powder Snow/Mud Slap and Avalanche

Zekrom Moveset

Being an Electric and Dragon-type Pokemon, Zekrom will have access to both types of moves for its Fast Attack. Dragon Breath will spell doom for any Dragon types that trainers bring into battle. Despite this, Dragon types like Rayquaza and Palkia will still want to be used to get off super effective damage against Zekrom.

If Zekrom uses Charge Beam, then and Dragon and Ground types trainers bring it will excel in this battle.

For its Charged Attacks, the Dragon-type move Outrage and Electric attack Wild Charge follow the same principles as Dragon Breath and Charge Beam. Crunch is a Dark-type attack that super effectively hit any of the above counters, but Flash Cannon will hurt Pokemon like Rhyperior, Mamoswine and Mega Altaria so be wary.

As per usual, be sure to pay attention to the suggested Pokemon screen as it could give insight into which moves Zekrom may have. If it suggests a lot of Dragon types, this Zekrom may not have any Dragon moves.

Here are the possible moves Zekrom can use in Pokemon Go Raids.

Pokemon Go Zekrom Moveset Fast Attack Charged Attack Charge Beam Outrage Dragon Breath Wild Charge Flash Cannon Crunch

