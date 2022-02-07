Pokemon Go Registeel Raid counters and best moves to use

These Pokemon Go Registeel Raid counters will help defeat the steel-type Legendary from the Hoenn region will begin appearing in five-star Raids starting Wednesday, February 9 at 10 a.m. local time until Wednesday, February 16 at 10 a.m. local time, trainers will have a chance to enter and fight Registeel in Raids. Like Registeel’s Regi brothers, Regirock and Regice, trainers will have a chance to find a Shiny Registeel in these Raids.

The probability of finding one is slim, but trainers can face more than one Registeel a day in Pokemon Go by using Premium Raid Passes. Premium Raid Passes are available to purchase for 100 PokeCoins each in the in-game shop that allows trainers to enter Raid battles. Remote Raid Passes are also available for 100 PokeCoins each that allows trainers to enter a Raid from anywhere. There is a deal for three Remote Raid Passes for 250 PokeCoins.

In order for trainers to be more efficient and successful in defeating and catching Registeel in Raids, we’ve come up with this handy guide to take it down as easily as possible.

Pokemon Go Registeel Counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Registeel is a pure Steel-type Pokemon, making it weak to Fire, Ground and Fighting-type attacks.

While Steel types are very good defensively, they are weak to very common attacks. And in Pokemon Go, there are a lot of powerful Fire, Ground and Fighting types for trainers to choose from, especially Megas.

Trainers who want to take advantage of the Mega bonus to attacks should consider either Mega Charizard X/Y or Mega Houndoom. They have the requisite moves to deal major damage to Registeel and can power up the Fire-type attacks of the rest of your team.

If you’re looking to bring a lot of Fighting types, Mega Lopunny is a great option. It can bring firepower and boost your team, and others. However, Mega Lopunny and Mega Houndoom may not be the best options depending on the moves Registeel brings into battle. We’ll go more into that in the next section.

Mega Steelix is an option if you want to bring a team of Ground types, however, it suffers by not having the needed moves to deal damage and the potential to be weak to Registeel’s moves. For those reasons, we don’t recommend bringing Mega Steelix into battle.

As for non-Mega options, the trio of non-Legendary/Mega Fighting types, Lucario, Conkeldurr and Machamp are very useful.

Here is a list of powerful options to take on Registeel.

Registeel Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Charizard X/Y Fire Spin and Blast Burn Mega Houndoom Fire Fang and Flamethrower Mega Lopunny Low Kick and Focus Blast/Fire Punch Reshiram Fire Fang and Overheat Lucario Counter and Aura Sphere Chandelure Fire Spin and Overheat Volcarona Fire Spin and Overheat Moltres Fire Spin and Overheat Conkeldurr Counter and Dynamic Punch Machamp Counter and Dynamic Punch

Registeel Moveset

Like its brothers, Registeel has Rock Smash and Lock On as Fast Attack options. Lock On won’t do much, but Rock Smash will deal super-effective damage to Mega Houndoom, Mega Lopunny, Mega Steelix as well as Lucario. Be careful who you bring into battle.

Hyper Beam and Focus Blast are also a part of Registeel’s repertoire, with the latter giving the Legendary an advantage over the same Pokemon listed in the last paragraph. Metal Claw and Flash Cannon are both Steel-type moves and won’t deal damage to the listed Pokemon in the last section.

In fact, Chandelure, Volcarona and Moltres resist many of Registeel’s attacks so they are great options for that reason.

Here is a list of Registeel’s moves

Pokemon Go Registeel Moveset Fast Attack Charged Attack Metal Claw Flash Cannon Rock Smash Hyper Beam Lock On Lock On

