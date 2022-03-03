Pokemon Go Mega Venusaur Raid counters and best movesets

Some Pokemon Go Mega Venusaur Raid counters will help capture this returning Mega Pokemon and give trainers another chance to gather the Mega Energy needed to bring this powerful Grass-type to their team.

The Grass Starter from the Kanto region will appear in Mega Raids from Tuesday, March 1 to Tuesday, March 15 giving Pokemon Go trainers two weeks to battle as many as possible. While Mega Venusaur is often forgotten in Pokemon Go battling, it’s still one of the more reliable Grass types to use against many powerful Water and Ground types.

To help trainers defeat Mega Venusaur as quickly as possible, we’ve come up with this guide to list the best counters to use against it.

Mega Venusaur Counters

Mega Venusaur is a Grass and Poison-type Pokemon, making it weak to Fire, Ice, Flying and Psychic-type attacks.

When trainers think of using Fire types, there are a handful that immediately stands out. If you’re looking to add a Mega Pokemon to your team, Mega Charizard X and Y are great options as they can deal plenty of damage and resist many of Mega Venusaur’s attacks.

Mega Houndoom is also a powerful Mega Fire-type to use. Other Mega options include Abomasnow, which takes advantage of Venusaur’s Ice weakness. Pidgeot is also a great option if trainers want to use a team of Flying types.

Unfortunately, Mega Aerodactyl would be another option but it doesn’t have Flying-type options. If it did, it would be on the below list. Trainers CAN still use it to boost the power of their team’s Flying-type attacks, but it won’t have moves to deal super effective damage.

While there aren’t any viable Mega Psychic-type options, sorry Mega Slowbro, Mewtwo and Metagross are excellent options to take advantage of Venusaur’s weakness to Psychic-type attacks. And in the case of Metagross, can resist all of Mega Venusaur’s attacks.

Here’s a list of viable options to take on Mega Venusaur in Pokemon Go Raids.

Pokemon Go Mega Venusaur Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Charizard X/Y Fire Spin and Blast Burn Mega Abomasnow Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice) Mega Pidgeot Gust and Brave Bird Mega Houndoom Fire Fang and Flamethrower Chandelure Fire Spin and Overheat Reshiram Fire Fang and Overheat Moltres Fire Spin and Sky Attack Heatran Fire Spin and Flamethrower Metagross Zen Headbutt and Psychic Mewtwo Confusion and Psystrike

(Image credit: Niantic)

Mega Venusaur Moveset

The one attack type that trainers really have to worry about is Mega Venusaur’s Grass-type moves. Both of its Fast Attacks are Grass-type, which means Ground, Water and Rock types won’t be effective.

That also means most Fire types will resist Mega Venusaur’s Fast Attacks. Flying types like Pidgeot will also resist it. Mega Abomasnow’s Grass typing will also resist Mega Venusaur’s Grass moves.

As for Mega Venusaur’s Charged Attacks, Solar Beam and Petal Blizzard are also Grass moves so the above Pokemon will also resist them. The only other attack option Venusaur has is the Poison-type move Sludge Bomb.

Sludge Bomb can throw a wrench into some trainers’ plans. Mega Abomasnow is weak to Sludge Bomb so trainers will have to worry about that. Most Fire types and Pokemon like Pidgeot won’t resist it so they won’t last as long in battle against Venusaur.

Heatran and Chandelure are the two Pokemon that actually resist every possible move Mega Venusaur can have. So they are both incredible options to take into battle.

Here’s every move Mega Venusaur can have in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Mega Venusaur Moveset Fast Attack Charged Attack Razor Leaf Sludge Bomb Vine Whip Solar Beam Petal Blizzard

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Great League best team | Pokemon Go Master League best team | Pokemon Go Ultra League best team | Pokemon Go Giovanni counters | Pokemon Go Cliff counters | Pokemon Go Sierra counters | Pokemon Go Arlo counters | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go XL Candy | Pokemon Go Mega Energy