Pokemon Go Alolan Geodude Community Day start time and how to catch a Shiny

The Pokemon Go Alolan Geodude Community Day will feature a regional form of everyone's favorite rock, and while it’s not as all-encompassing as the Sandshrew one a couple of months back, this weekend’s festivities should still give trainers plenty to do.

Alolan Geodude and its evolutions will be featured for its own Community Day event. As with other Pokemon Go events of its kind, trainers will see plenty of Alolan Geodude in the wild for players to catch.

There will be several objectives for trainers to accomplish during this event: catching a Shiny Alolan Geodude and evolving their Rock-type Pokemon into Alolan Golem to receive an exclusive move.

To help trainers take advantage of all the Community Day bonuses, we’ve compiled this guide on everything players need to know.

Pokemon Go Alolan Geodude Community Day Start Time

The Pokemon Go Alolan Geodude Community Day begins Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. In that time, Alolan Geodude will appear more frequently in the wild and if trainers use Incense while walking.

With the Community Days reverting back to three hours - from six hours, which has been the case the last few years - trainers should try to carve out some time to participate in the event.

How to catch Shiny Alolan Geodude in Pokemon Go

Community Days are the best way to find Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go. During the Alolan Geodude Community Day, the Rock and Electric-type Pokemon will not only appear more frequently in the wild but the chance to encounter its Shiny will be increased during the event window.

Shiny Alolan Geodude is very different from its normal counterpart. While normal Alolan Geodude will be gray in color, its Shiny variant is gold. The Shiny mark will also appear next to Geodude’s name when trainers encounter it just in case they don’t recognize the difference.

The rate at which the Shiny forms of the Community Day spotlight Pokemon appear is increased during the event, so trainers who put in the time will likely encounter at least one during their journey.

To increase the number of encounters, trainers can pop an Incense to draw Pokemon to their location - however, the effectiveness of Incense while idle has been decreased - as well as traveling to PokeStops and Gyms where Pokemon congregate.

How to get Alolan Golem with Rollout in Pokemon GO

Rollout, the Rock-type attack, will make its Pokemon Go debut with this Community Day. When trainers evolve their Alolan Graveler - the evolved form of Alolan Geodude - into Alolan Golem during the event their Fast Attack will automatically be Rollout.

The time for trainers to do this will be between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time, two hours after the event officially ends. Trainers also don’t have to use a Geodude caught during the event to get this exclusive move, if you have an Alolan Geodude/Graveler with great stats that you want to evolve, you can.

It takes 100 Geodude Candy or a trade to evolve Graveler into Golem.

Rollout is a Rock-type Fast Attack with four power during trainer battles and 14 power during Gyms and Raids. This will likely replace Smackdown as the most efficient Rock Fast Attack as it generates energy very quickly.

Alolan Geodude Community Day In-Game Bonuses

During the Alolan Geodude Community Day, trainers can enjoy the following in-game bonuses.

Three times the Stardust for catching Pokemon

Double candy for catching Pokemon

Double the chance to receive Geodude XL Candy from catching Alolan Geodude

Lure Modules activated will last three hours

Incense will last for three hours

Snapshots taken during Community Day have a chance to give encounters

One additional special trade can be made during the event up to two hours after the event ends for a maximum of two for the day

Trades made during the event and up to two hours after will require 50 percent less Stardust

There will also be a group bonus that can be unlocked by working with other trainers. If enough Pokemon are caught from a single Lure Module, the three times catch Stardust bonus will become four times for 30 minutes.

There will also be special Community Day stickers when opening gifts during the event.

