Pokemon Go A Spooky Message Unmasked: Tasks and rewards for the Halloween research

Every year around Halloween, Professor Willow needs help investigating a Ghost-type Pokemon, and this year we've got Pokemon Go A Spooky Message Unmasked. This special research has four stages with three tasks each, and at the end you'll have the opportunity to catch two rare Pokemon in Pokemon Go — including one never seen before in the game, so you can add it to your Pokedex. Here are all of the Pokemon Go A Spooky Message Unmasked tasks and rewards.

Pokemon Go A Spooky Message Unmasked explained

(Image credit: Niantic)

As mentioned above, the Pokemon Go A Spooky Message Unmasked rewards you'll unlock for completing the research includes two rare Pokemon encounters. One of which is Spiritomb, who has been available in the past, but now has a chance to be shiny. You'll also earn Galarian Yamask, which gives the first opportunity of evolving it into Runerigus. Another Pokedex entry ticked off then. Here are all of the Pokemon Go A Spooky Message Unmasked tasks and rewards.

Pokemon Go A Spooky Message Unmasked tasks (1/4)

Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokemon (Duskull encounter)

Transfer 4 Pokemon (340 Stardust)

Catch 34 Pokemon (340 XP)

Rewards: 3 Pinap Berries, 4 Razz Berries, Yamask encounter

Pokemon Go A Spooky Message Unmasked tasks (2/4)

Catch 10 Dark-type Pokemon (Sableye [Costume] encounter)

Make 8 Nice Throws (8 Pokeballs)

Catch 108 Pokemon (1080 XP)

Rewards: 10 Potions, 8 Great Balls, Spiritomb encounter

Pokemon Go A Spooky Message Unmasked tasks (3/4)

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokemon (Litwick encounter)

Make 9 Great Throws (490 Stardust)

Catch 49 Pokemon (490 XP)

Rewards: 4 Silver Pinap Berries, 9 Razz Berries, Galarian Yamask encounter

Pokemon Go A Spooky Message Unmasked tasks (4/4)

Already complete (3,400 XP)

Already complete (1,080 XP)

Already complete (4,900 XP)

Rewards: 4.900 Stardust, 4 Yamask candy, 9 Yamask candy

