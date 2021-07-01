Poirier vs McGregor UFC 264 PPV: pre-orders, fight card, times, and more

The latest UFC PPV is taking place soon. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 event, including how and where to pre-order, the fight card, and the times it's all happening on the night.

UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 is set to take place on 10 July 2021 at 10 PM (EDT) /7 PM (PDT).

The PPV headlining event will see the much-anticipated rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor - following their clash at UFC 257 - where Poirier won via TKO in the second round.

This third fight, consequently, completes the trilogy - ending the rivalry between the two that started all the way back on 27 September 2014 at UFC 178; where McGregor knocked out Poirier in the first round.

ESPN Plus: the only way to watch the fight

ESPN Plus | $59.99 per year / $89.98 with PPV

There are three ways in order to watch Poirier vs McGregor at UFC 264, but all of them require a subscription to ESPN Plus. The PPV event on its own costs $69.99 if you're an existing member of ESPN Plus. For new subscribers, you can get a discounted year of ESPN+ content and the PPV itself for $89.98. Also of note, the Disney Bundle also includes access to Hulu - featuring thousands of popular TV shows and movies - as well as the full Disney+ catalog included in the price per month.

View Deal

Poirier vs McGregor: how the fighters compare

(Image credit: UFC)

Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier 27 - 06 - 0; Height: 5ft9, Reach: 72-inches

Conor 'Notorious' McGregor: 22 - 05 - 0; Height: 5ft9; Reach 74-inches

Poirier vs McGregor 3: before the fight

Let's not mince words - It's 1-1 to both fighters.

There may be no belt on the line in this upcoming bout, but there's something more substantial on the fight card for both men than just championship gold - legacy.

Both men are knockout experts in the Octagon, a fact that's been proven time and time again - not only against each other but in their ascent through the mid-card and up to main event status from within the UFC. Not to say that either fighter is a slouch when it comes to their technical abilities, though they do differ significantly despite their striking prowess.

As it's clear from watching either man fight, it's not just their boxing that gives them an edge in the competition. McGregor is known to utilize Tae Kwon Do and Capoeira kicks to keep his opponents guessing.

Poirer's biggest strength is his groundwork - having achieved a black belt in BJJ back in December 2017. He, subsequently, has won 7 (of his 27 total) victories via submission; the predominant way that McGregor has sustained his prior losses apart from the aforementioned knockout by The Diamond's hands.

(Image credit: UFC)

UFC 264 Fight Card: who's fighting on the night?

UFC 264 - Main Card

Main Card begins at: 10pm EDT / 7pm PDT

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor (Lightweight; Main event)

Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson (Welterweight; Co-main event)

Tai Tuivasa vs Greg Hardy (Heavyweight)

Irene Aldana vs Yana Kunitskaya (Women Bantamweight)

Sean O'Malley vs Louis Smolka (Bantamweight)

UFC 264 - Preliminary Card

Preliminary Card begins at: 8pm EDT / 5pm PDT

Carlos Condit vs Max Griffin (Welterweight)

Niko Price vs Michel Pereira (Welterweight)

Ryan Hall vs Ilia Topuria (Featherweight)

UFC 264 - Early Prelims

Early Prelims begins at: 6pm EDT / 3pm PDT

Trevin Giles vs Dricus Du Plessis (Middleweight)

Jennifer Maia vs Jessica Eye (Women Flyweight)

Omari Akhmedov vs Brad Tavares (Middleweight)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Jerome Rivera (Flyweight)

Yaozong Hu vs Alen Amedovski (Middleweight)

For more sports streaming options, check out our guide on what else you get on this service with our ESPN Plus costs guide. For an even wider range of sports, we'd check out the latest Fubo TV costs and channel packages.