PS5 Pro launch lineup is just like a regular console release: overloaded with sports and free-to-play ports, but the secret biggest addition is Xbox's own new Call of Duty

The PS5 Pro is upon us this week, and Sony has just provided the official rundown of more than 50 games that'll be enhanced for the new console at launch. It's looking a lot like any normal console launch, full of sports games, free-to-play ports, and the year's new Call of Duty title. Yes, the same new Call of Duty game that's now an Xbox first-party title.

The PlayStation Blog has published a "sample of more than 50 games boasting PS5 Pro enhancements at launch," implying that it's not the full selection of games that'll be upgraded on November 7, but that's a lot of games. There are the heavy hitters we've seen demoed extensively before launch, like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and Alan Wake 2, but that's not all.

No, look closely and you'll see a lot of sports games. NBA 2K25 is one of the entries, and you'll also find EA Sports titles like F1 24, FC 25, College Football 25, and Madden NFL 25. Bizarrely, this English-language list also includes Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025, a baseball game that's only been released in Japan.

Sports games have been a staple of any console launch going back to the earliest days of video games, but modern platforms also tend to get a whole lot of free-to-play games whose publishers are looking to entice new players hungry for every game they can get their hands on. For PS5 Pro, that list includes Fortnite, Enlisted, The Finals, The First Descendant, War Thunder, Warframe, and World of Warships: Legends.

But the real essential measure of any new platform that's launched since 2005 is whether or not it has the new Call of Duty game - and yes, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be PS5 Pro enhanced at the console's launch. Call of Duty is a fully multiplatform series, and Xbox spent a lot of time in court recently promising that it would continue to be. But it's more than a little funny to think that after all the money Microsoft spent on Activision Blizzard, its flagship series is probably about to be a little bit better on a rival platform than it is on Xbox.

One more fun thing from this list is that it includes Arma Reforger - a game which had not previously had a PlayStation release date officially announced. The devs have been promising a PS5 version for some time, but there were never any concrete details on the port, and the game's inclusion in this list was an apparent accident. It's now been marked out with a strikethrough.

