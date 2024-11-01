It looks like an Atari 2600, but I'd use it as a sub-$200 indie gaming Steam Machine

When the Atari VCS mini PC launched back in 2021, I wasn't really sure who it was for. It certainly looks the part, and I get the allure of a modern day gaming experience that caters to old school players, but I couldn't vibe with the $400 price tag. However, I now feel like I could put this 2600-inspired machine to good use as an indie gaming battle station, especially since it's current sitting under $200.

That's right, you can grab the Atari VCS for $199.99 thanks to a half-price discount. This is something of a nose dive compared to both its MSRP and typical going rate, as it normally sits around the $300 mark. For under $200, it's also not bad for what is a relatively capable gaming PC laced with some retro console goodness. I mean, I can't think of any other tiny rig that comes with 100 free classic Atari games, a modern take on the 2600 joystick, and a wireless gamepad, can you?

Reading back that last sentence, I am aware that the Atari VCS is a confusing product. Just know that if you do decide to whack $200 on it, you're effectively investing in a AMD mini PC with a VEGA APU, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 32GB MMC storage, and a M.2 slot for SSD upgrades. That should help contexualize things in terms of price, as it's easy to mistake it for something like the Atari 2600+ or even a mini console.

Atari VCS | $399.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - Atari's AMD-powered mini PC just hit a new record low thanks to a generous 50% discount, helping it break away from its usual $300 price tag. You won't find many tiny rigs that cost under $200, and even if you do, they won't come with a joystick, controller, and access to 100 classic games. Buy it if:

✅You want a mini living room PC

✅You love Atari games

✅You play lots of indie games



Don't buy it if:

❌You'd rather use a handheld

❌You want to play big releases Price check: Best Buy $239.99 | Walmart $199.99

Should you buy the Atari VCS?

(Image credit: Atari)

It's safe to say the Atari VCS targets retro gamers with its 2600 cosplay and easy access to the company's classics. But, I actually think this could be an incredible machine for Indie fans for a low-spec way to explore their Steam library without buying a full-blown rig.

This isn't the first time I've explored this idea, and my default pick for the job is the Ayaneo Mini PC AM01. That machine is quite similar to the Atari VCS in that it uses an AMD VEGA chip, resulting in a system designed to handle lower-spec releases at 1080p. For a bit of a performance picture, I ended up playing a chunk of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on that tiny rig and managed to hit 60fps consistently. In theory, you could be able to pull off similar tricks with the VCS, and if you're not too fussy about frame rates, it'll handle a chunk of your Steam backlog at 30fps low settings.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

What you'll want to get out of your head right away is the idea of playing high-spec games on the Atari VCS. You'll want to upgrade the machine's RAM and pop in a larger SSD before really treating it like a proper Windows machine, but even then, its 4GB VRAM isn't going to like outings like Cyberpunk 2077. That said, it will run a surprising number of recent games, like Sonic Superstars and Tomb Raider Remastered, and plenty of Indie romps are going to run nicely at 1080p.

Of course, I'm also a gaming handheld reviewer, and there's a case to be made for picking up a Steam Deck OLED or even the Asus ROG Ally instead. The main draw here is that it'd enable you to head outside with the portable PC and use a Steam Deck dock to consolize things when at home, but you'll certainly end up paying more than $200.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Technical gubbins aside, my main reason for wanting the VCS is the fact it looks like a modern Atari 2600. Taking those ridges from the original design and adding them to a contemporary box makes for a slick device, one I could see myself using as a main living room PC. At the moment, I use the Ayaneo AM02 to stream from my main PC upstairs and mess around with Steam, but if that system didn't exist, I'd probably be using this '80s-inspired miniature instead.

Looking for more discounts? Swing by Black Friday Steam Deck deals and Black Friday PC deals. Alternatively, check out Black Friday TV deals if you need a new living room screen.