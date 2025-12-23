If you just got a Nintendo Switch 2, here's everything you need to set it up

If you just got a new Nintendo Switch 2, there's some set up things you'll need to do before you can leap into the fun. And if it's a gift you ideally want to do this before it's unwrapped so it can be played with straight away.

As well as basic set up you need to complete before you can turn it on, there are also some optional choices that can really make your Switch 2 all the better. So whether it's the initial setup, secondary features, or ways to better customize the gaming experience for the enjoyment of your family.

So take a look below for every thing you you need to know about your new Switch 2 and how to get it set up fast.

What to do when you get your Nintendo Switch 2

Below we've listed all our key guides that you'll need for setting up and optimizing your Nintendo Switch 2, as well as what you can expect from them!

Nintendo Switch 2 setup guide : If you're taking your new Nintendo out of the box, here's all the steps clearly laid out to get you ready to play as soon as possible!

How to transfer games from Switch 1 to Switch 2 : If you owned the previous generation of consoles, you can actually still play most of the games you bought on the original Switch, and can quickly transfer your data over if you still have the console itself.

How to lend Switch 2 Virtual Game Cards : You can actually lend other people games you've downloaded, sending them temporary access to those game on their own Switch 2 consoles!

Switch 2 Battery Preservation mode : It's off by default, but there's a setting on the Switch that massively extends its battery's lifespan, as we'll explain at the attached page.

Switch 2 Parental Controls: If you've got a young kid playing on the Switch 2, there's child safety options and parental controls tied to an app that allows you to manage their screen time, choice of games, and more besides.

Once you've got everything up and running don't forget to check out the best Switch 2 games for what else you can play. There's also Switch 2 game upgrades to consider as well, which will improve some old Switch games you might have and update them to Switch 2 levels.

