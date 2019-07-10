Pick up AOC's 27B1H gaming monitor for just $135 now at Amazon

Thin bezel monitors are an attractive option for anyone looking to save a bit of space, or for those who want an affordable display that looks like a far more expensive item. Amazon has a great budget gaming monitor on sale now that should fit the bill – and you can get it for a song.

AOC's 27B1H gaming monitor is just $134.99 right now at Amazon, which is $64 off its retail price of $199.99. Amazon hasn't indicated how long this deal will be going on, so if you're interested, it may be a good idea to go ahead and lock it in now.

The 27-inch 27B1H monitor features a 1920x1080 resolution, a refresh rate of 75 Hz, VGA and HDMI conniptions, and a response time of 7 ms. Most of its appeal, however, certainly lies within the fact that it features a gorgeous infinity display with an incredibly slim bezel. If you wanted to, you could slide a few of these bad boys together in a line and they'd look pretty great side-by-side with one another.

While there are certainly cheaper 27-inch IPS panels on the market, for the aesthetic and performance here, this is a great price – especially if you're planning on using a multi-monitor setup. There doesn't appear to be a limit on how many you can purchase, so buy away, dear reader.

