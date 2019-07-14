Pick up an Echo Dot for just $22 during Amazon Prime Day

If you haven't yet purchased any of Amazon's Echo products with Alexa support, or even if you're just thinking about scattering a few additional devices throughout your home, this Prime Day deal will be right up your alley.

Amazon's Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is just $22 right now, which is $28 off its normal price of $49.99. You'll also get free one-day shipping if you decide to go ahead and pick it up. It's available in three colors: charcoal, heather gray, and sandstone, just in case it's important to you to match up with the decor in your home.

If you're looking to make your home even smarter, you can opt for another Echo Dot sale, this time a bundle. You can snag Amazon's Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle with Amazon Smart Plug for just $27 during Prime Day, which is $48 off its typical price of $74.98. The plug works exclusively with Alexa to help you kick off the beginnings of your smart home hub, so you can plug all the items you need in to the same network and use all of your Echo and Alexa-enabled devices together.

TechRadar previously called Amazon's entry-level Echo one of its "best," praising its diminutive fabric design, easy setup, and clear call quality as well as the improved Alexa app.

"If you’re in the market for a cheap wireless speaker that can make calls, control your smart home and play the occasional song or two, the Amazon Echo Dot is easily one of the best smart speakers on the market for you – even better than the Google Home Mini in terms of call quality and music playback."

Now that you've got an Echo Dot to help control the devices in your home, check out our picks for some of the best cheap 4K TVs under $500 for a major living room upgrade.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.