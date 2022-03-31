Pick up a pad that's perfect for Elden Ring gamepad with these Razer Wolverine controller deals

If you've been looking for a Razer Wolverine controller deal to give you that edge in Elden Ring then these Xbox deals at Amazon are perfect for you.

The whole family of Wolverine's (almost) have price cuts on them right now, and the pick of the bunch is the Wolverine V2 Chroma (in white) going for its lowest ever price. It can be yours for $127.50 right now (was $150). This offering not only gets you one of the best PC controllers going but also one of the best controllers for Elden Ring - its customisation options and back buttons can prove incredibly useful when remapping controls to make for more seamless combat/running away.

However, if your budget doesn't stretch quite that far, then there are two more Wolverine Razer controllers on offer. The 'ordinary' Wolverine V2 is down to $88.39 at Amazon, and the ever-popular but slightly-older Wolverine Ultimate has $60 off and is now $99.99.

All of these controllers feature excellent extras that are just not present on the core Xbox pads and the rear buttons/paddles are particularly helpful for gaining an advantage, in games like Elden Ring. You can map functions as you please, enabling movement, dodging, and camera control to be even more fluid and almost simultaneous. The design changed from the Ultimate to the V2 but both styles will serve you very well and are perennially in the conversation for best Xbox Series X controller, best Xbox One controller as well as for folks on PC.

In terms of price history, the main story is the white Wolverin V2 Chroma never going for less, and while it's a small discount, the value is solid for a premium controller. The V2 has flashed to a record low of half-price recently, but $88 is decent value still (though we have seen a lot of time when its been at the $70 mark since the turn of the year), and the Ultimate does hold its value very well despite its age - however, $99.99 is still its second-lowest price of the year.

Save $22.50; lowest ever price - It's a modest saving on the more premium Wolverine V2, but it's literally the best time to get it as this is as low as it has ever been. Plus that white finish is rather sleek too and perfect for Xbox Series S users.

Save 12% - If you're just after the 'plainer' variant then the Razer Wolverine V2 is also discounted today. It has been cheaper before (it flashed to half-price earlier this month but only for a super short time) , but this is still a whole lot of controller for your money, and you'll get all the customisation options and extra enhancements to boost your gaming experience.



Save $60 - Now the 'oldest' of the Wolverine series, the Ultimate is still an excellent gamepad. This is also a great price for it and it seems to be levelling out at this price point, so now is the time to strike if you have been eyeing up this one and prefer the shape and layout over the V2 variants above.



One of GamesRadar+'s hardware team uses a Razer Wolverine V2 as a part of their everyday gaming setup. It's particularly good in the competitive gaming scene, and its features are excellent for gaining advantages. The mecha-tactile face buttons have microswitches in them for clicky, responsive, and accurate presses every time, and the hairline triggers, with physical trigger stops, mean reduced travel on the bumpers too.

