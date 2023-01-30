Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor leaves series ahead of season 3

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor is set to exit the popular Netflix series ahead of season 3.

Per Variety (opens in new tab), Dynevor said she would not reprise her role as Daphne Basset, Duchess of Hastings in the upcoming season but could make a potential appearance in the future.

"I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc," she said. "If they ask me back in the future who knows."

Rege-Jean Page, who portrayed the Duke of Hastings in season 1, left the show to pursue a serious career in film. It's possible that Dynevore has decided to do more or less the same, as she has five upcoming projects: Fair Play, The Threesome, I Heart Murder, Inheritance, and a TV series named Exciting Times.

Bridgerton season 3 will focus on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington's (Nicola Coughlan) love story. Their storyline ended in quite a difficult position in season 2 after Penelope overheard Colin mocking the idea of a romance with her to his friends. She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But because of her lack of confidence, Penelope's attempts at marriage fail spectacularly.

Dynevor is currently starring alongside Alden Ehrenreich in Fair Play, which had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The film has been acquired by Netflix and will premiere on the streamer at a later date.

