Persona 3 and 4 will get new-gen versions on Xbox Series X/S, but not PS5

Persona 3 and 4’s re-releases are actually native new-gen ports, but only on Xbox consoles.

As reported by Gematsu (opens in new tab), Atlus has finally issued a comment on its query from earlier this year. It turns out that when Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden launch in January 2023, native Xbox Series X/S versions of the two games will actually be available.

Finally got a response about this. The Xbox Series versions of P4G / P3P are native! https://t.co/K8pkLKm6AkOctober 12, 2022 See more

However, it appears the PS5 won’t see native versions of both Atlus RPGs, for some reason. Atlus has apparently yet to clarify to Gematsu why Persona 3 and 4’s new-gen ports will only be available for Xbox consoles, but we know PS5 users will have to play PS4 versions of the two games instead of new-gen versions. At least PS5 users will be able to enjoy a native version of Persona 5 Royal later this month.

This is particularly surprising given PlayStation’s history with the Persona series. Persona 3, 4, and 5 all launched as exclusive to whichever PlayStation platform was available at the time, and Atlus fans never even questioned whether their beloved RPG series would one day come to other platforms.

That all changed with Persona 4 Golden, which first arrived on PC back in 2020. Now the floodgates have effectively been opened, with Persona 5 Royal coming to PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms later this month, and Persona 3 and 4 arriving on the same platforms, plus PS4, next year in January 2023.

All things considered, it certainly seems as though Xbox might well be the best place to play the Persona franchise, a sentence we never thought we’d type out. Persona 5 Royal arrives on new platforms on October 21, and Persona 3 and 4’s launch is slated for January 19.

