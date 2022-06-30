Persona 5 could be getting a live-action adaptation

Persona 5 could get a live-action, as Sega says it's hoping to expand storytelling options for Atlus' catalogue of games.

Speaking to IGN (opens in new tab), Toru Nakarhara, lead producer on the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, said that "Atlus' worlds are filled with high drama, cutting-edge style and compelling characters. Stories like those from the Persona franchise really resonate with our fans and we see an opportunity to expand the lore like no one has seen - or played - before."

Nakahara also confirmed that "together, Sega and Atlus are working to bring these stories and worlds to life through new mediums and for new audiences."

While Persona is mentioned specifically, it's not clear exactly what Sega's plans for that series, or whether any of Atlus' other games - which include Catherine and Shin Megami Tensei - could also be adapted. Sega has found some recent live-action success with 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog and its recent sequel, although the initial reveal of the Blue Blur was not well received, and the character had to undergo some significant changes ahead of the film's release.

As for Persona, it's been a big few weeks. Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable were both revealed for PC and Xbox during Microsoft's E3 2022 showcase, and Nintendo unveiled a Persona 5 Royal Switch port during the Nintendo Direct Mini earlier this week. That version will arrive later this year, with 3 Portable and 4 Golden set to come to Switch in 2023.

