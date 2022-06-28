Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are all coming to Nintendo Switch

Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are all coming to the Nintendo Switch.

After many, many years of speculation and anticipation, Atlus' latest in the long-standing JRPG series is finally making its way to Nintendo's console. Persona 5 Royal will launch on the Nintendo Switch later this year on October 21, while Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable will join in the following year in 2023.

The new move from Atlus rounds out putting the trio of games on just about every conceivable modern platform. Just earlier this month in June, Atlus revealed Persona 5 Royal, 4 Golden, and 3 Portable would be making its way to Xbox consoles and PC for Windows, cementing a massive move for Xbox in Japan.

Additionally, the JRPGs are also coming to Steam, and Persona 5 Royal getting a native PS5 new-gen upgrade. All these ports for the fantastic game will be releasing later this year in October. If you've been holding off on Persona 5 Royal finally making its way to a non-PlayStation console, your prayers have been answered.

Finally, when Persona 5 Royal launches on Xbox and Windows for PC, it'll bundle in every available bit of DLC into the package, meaning there's over 40 DLCs to obtain in just one bundle. All things told, it's hard to think of a more exciting time for Persona fans than right now.

