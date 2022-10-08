Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden finally get firm "modern platforms" release dates

We finally have a release date for the "modern platforms" release of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden: January 19, 2023.

We knew they were coming, of course – with a Persona 5 port leading the pack with its imminent release later this month – but now we finally know that we'll get to play the cherished RPGs on our current-gen tech just a couple of weeks into the new year.

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden release for modern platforms on January 19, 2023!

Interestingly, whilst there's no PS4 version of the upcoming Persona 5 Royale, both Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable are coming to PS4, as well as Xbox One, Xbox Series X - including Game Pass - and Nintendo Switch.

They're also both coming to PC, too, and while you'll be able to get both on PC Windows, it seems that only Personal 3 Portable is coming to Steam right now.

Did you know that a tabletop Persona 5 Royal card game is coming next year (opens in new tab)? Atlus and board game publisher Pandasaurus Games jointly announced the game a couple of days back. Entitled Persona 5 Royal - well, that makes sense - it's expected to arrive on October 21, 2023.

Designer Emerson Matsuuchi, known for tabletop titles like Century: Eastern Wonders and Foundations of Rome, explained that "players will take on the roles of their favorite Phantom Thieves and fight to change the world," echoing the themes of the JRPG.

Pandasaurus co-owner Nathan McNair said he "cannot wait to bring the Palaces, Velvet Room and world of Persona 5 Royal onto tabletops everywhere in 2023," seemingly hinting that the settings in the card game will adapt some environments and challenges from the video game.

And don't forget that Persona 5 Royal is coming to Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS5 (natively, with no free upgrade available (opens in new tab)) on October 21, and Atlus is launching a fancy "1 More edition (opens in new tab) of the game for its multi-platform debut".