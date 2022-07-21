Persona 5 Royal isn’t getting a free PS5 upgrade

It looks like you won’t be able to upgrade your PS4 copy of Persona 5 Royal to the PS5 edition for free.

That comes from a new FAQ guide (opens in new tab) that’s been posted to the game’s Japanese website (thanks, Persona Central (opens in new tab)), with the developer explaining that there are currently no plans to offer a free upgrade to owners of the PS4 version and that you’ll need to repurchase the title to play the PS5 version.

It also appears that only the PS5 and Nintendo Switch versions will be getting a physical version, with Xbox editions being digital only. The developer also reaffirms that Persona 5 Royal is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one if you missed that initially. We’ve reached out to Atlus for more information and will update this story if we hear back.

If you’ve been out of the loop, Persona 5 Royal features heaps of new content that wasn’t in the original, such as a new character and party member called Kasumi, a new school semester and palace that expands the story, two new possible endings, and much more. Persona 5 Royal is currently available on PS5 thanks to backward compatibility, though a PS5-specific version with all the bells and whistles is coming later this year.

Atlus initially revealed that Persona 5 Royal is branching out earlier this year during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, with the JRPG launching on Xbox and Steam alongside Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable.

Persona 5 Royal is due to launch later this year, though you’ll be waiting until 2023 for Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden.

Don't fancy the wait? Here are more of the best JRPGs to play in 2022 to ease the wait.