Suits and The Wire star cast in iconic Superman role in James Gunn's DCU

Stop the presses! James Gunn's new Superman movie has found its Daily Planet editor in chief Perry White in Wendell Pierce, best known for his roles in USA Network's Suits and HBO's The Wire, according to THR .

Perry White has been Clark Kent's boss since Valentine's Day, 1940, when the character made his first appearance in the Adventures of Superman radio serial, which also introduced the character of Jimmy Olsen (played by Skyler Gisondo in the upcoming film).

As the irascible but fair editor of the Daily Planet, the newspaper where Clark Kent/Superman (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) work, White has become a fixture of Superman comics in the decades since, known for his catchphrase "Great Caesar's ghost!"

White was portrayed by Jackie Cooper in the original 1977 Superman film and its sequels, with Frank Langella taking over in 2006's Superman Returns. Most recently, White was portrayed by Laurence Fishburne in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Interestingly enough, White is now retired from the Daily Planet in current Superman comic book continuity, with none other than Lois Lane having now taken over as editor in chief of the Daily Planet, a position she's more than earned since she debuted alongside Superman in 1938's Action Comics #1.

Director James Gunn recently announced a slight change to the film, which was originally titled Superman: Legacy, changing the title to simply Superman, revealing the eponymous hero's new s-shield symbol in the process.

Superman is now filming in Atlanta, with a release date of July 11, 2025.