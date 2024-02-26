Pedro Pascal says filming The Last of Us season 2 "feels strangely brand new"

Filming on The Last of Us season 2 is currently underway, and series star Pedro Pascal has an update on how things are going.

"Filming is going amazing," Pascal told Deadline at the SAG Awards, where he won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Joel in the video game adaptation. "It’s sort of awe-inspiring the kind of focus and dedication that everyone has going into season 2."

"Stepping into those boots again, it feels strangely brand new," he said. "I’ve never done anything like this before that has such original authorship before I ever got to it. And then to be given the space to author what would I have to give and to be under Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann and alongside Bella Ramsey has been really the whole reason it works for me. I guess I’m learning something new every day, and I’ll be thinking about it probably for the rest of my life."

Pascal and his co-lead Bella Ramsey will be joined by a whole host of new faces for the next installment of the show, which will adapt the video game's sequel, including Booksmart's Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Madame Web's Isabela Merced as Dina, and Beef's Young Mazino as Jesse. Catherine O'Hara has also joined the cast, but we don't know who she'll be playing just yet.

The Last of Us season 2 is set to arrive on our screens in 2025.