Marvel's Fantastic Four star Pedro Pascal breaks silence on "unbelievable" Reed Richards casting

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal has broken his silence on being cast as superhero Richard Reeds AKA Mister Fantastic in Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four flick, and he couldn't be happier about it.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the SAG Awards, Pascal was visibly overjoyed to be asked about the reboot. "I know, it’s too much," said the Game of Thrones star, "I can't tell you how excited I am, which is beyond."

Rumors about Pascal’s involvement with the Marvel project began to circulate late last year before the studio confirmed the cast via a special Valentine's Day announcement featuring a retro-looking poster revealing the new Fantastic Four. After the news dropped, Pascal took to Instagram to share the picture himself titled "From our family to yours."

Later in the interview, Pascal mentioned the three other castmates joining Marvel’s first family. "There isn't anything more exciting than being in a cast like that, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joe Quinn, and our director Matt Shakman," said the star, "and to be invited into a family like that is unbelievable and we all just want to do our best and share it with the world."

Alongside Pascal as Richards , Napoleon's Kirby plays Susan Storm Richards AKA Invisible Woman, The Bear’s Moss-Bachrach plays Ben Grimm AKA The Thing, and Stranger Things’ Quinn takes on the role of Johnny Storm AKA The Human Torch.

Aside from the sparkling cast, fans have speculated that the movie will take place in the ‘60s thanks to an old 1963 issue of Life magazine being included in the poster. On top of this, when Pascal announced his Fantastic Four role on Instagram, the actor used the hashtag #AllYouNeedIsLove, possibly referencing the 1967 single by The Beatles. Coincidence? We think not.