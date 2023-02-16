Patrick Stewart teases that he and Ian McKellen are "not done" with X-Men

Could an X-Men reunion be on the cards? Patrick Stewart has seemingly hinted as much, revealing that he and his former co-star Ian McKellen have "plans" for the future.

"I can't say about what Charles [Xavier]'s future might possibly hold," Stewart told Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab). However, when asked about McKellen's reaction to his appearance in Doctor Strange 2, he added: "Actually, it went very well. He did say something like ['Hey, I would've done this!'], yes, that's true. But we're not done, Sir Ian and myself. We're... we got plans."

Stewart played Professor Charles Xavier, the founder of the X-Men who has the mutant power of telepathy, in seven X-Men movies, beginning with 2000's X-Men and ending with 2017's Logan, after which he said he would be leaving the franchise. McKellen played Erik Lehnsherr, AKA Magneto, in the franchise, but has not returned to the role since flashback scenes in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Stewart, however, reprised his role in 2022's Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness as a multiverse variant of Professor X who exists on Earth-838. This, coupled with Hugh Jackman's return as Logan, AKA Wolverine, in the upcoming Deadpool 3, means the X-Men are very much now in the MCU.

Next up for the MCU is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, though, which arrives in theaters on February 17. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with what's to come on the big and small screens with our guides to Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.