Paper Mario: The Origami King pre-order price guide: get the best deal for every edition

Knowing how to pre-order Paper Mario: The Origami King suddenly got very important very quickly. The recent announcement came out of nowhere; it was a big but welcome surprise, not unlike a secret star or hidden course. As such, getting a Paper Mario: The Origami King pre-order done now is ideal.

Paper Mario: The Origami King looks like it'll hark back to the older style of Paper Mario games. More specifically, it'll expand the last two entries' emphasis on creating an all-craft world, with environments that seem to be made from construction paper. Sounds fun, right? And very Nintendo. It's enough for us to pre-order Paper Mario, anyway.

The game's story is concerned with strange creatures - made from thick, folded card - that have spread throughout the Mushroom Kingdom. With Princess Peach having been turned into one of these origami monstrosities, Mario must turn detective and get to the bottom of this mysterious invasion. If you're looking for more info, my eagle-eyed colleague Austin manged to pull out loads of details from the Paper Mario: The Origami King trailer.

To make sure you can play on day one and begin enjoying the game without delay, here are the best Paper Mario pre-order prices.

