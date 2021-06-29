Ozark season 4 casts two new actors in key roles

Ozark season 4 has added two new cast members who will be playing key roles in the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter . Veronica Falcón and Ali Stroker have joined the final season of the Netflix crime thriller as recurring guest stars.

Falcón will play Camila, the sister of drug cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis). Her son, Javi Elizonndro (Alfonso Herrera), is scheming to take over his uncle's cartel and Camila is working quietly behind the scenes, too. Stroker, meanwhile, will play Charles-Ann, an old friend of Ruth's (Julia Garner) mother, who lends a hand when she needs some assistance.

Falcón recently appeared in the Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and can next be seen in upcoming movies including Jungle Cruise and The Forever Purge. Stroker has had roles in TV shows like The Bold Type, BoJack Horseman, and Faking It, and she's also a stage actor. She was the first person who uses a wheelchair to appear in a Broadway production, and the first disabled person to be nominated for, and win, a Tony award.

Ozark stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as a married couple who move their family to the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri in an attempt to make amends after a money laundering scheme goes wrong. However, they soon become entangled with local crime families and drug cartels. Bateman is also a director and executive producer on the series.

The show first aired on Netflix in 2017 and since then has been nominated for a total of 32 Emmys – Bateman won for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series in 2019, while Garner won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 and again in 2020. Season 4 will be released in two parts, each with seven episodes, although neither has a release date yet (although it's expected to premiere sometime in 2022). The third season came out in March 2020, so it's been a long wait for the show's final installment.