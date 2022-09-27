Our favorite strategy board game, Pandemic, is cheaper than it's ever been

Tremendously popular strategy board game Pandemic is currently sitting at its lowest ever price in the US.

Available for $15.29 at Amazon (was $39.99) (opens in new tab), it has never been cheaper in all the years it's graced shelves. Before now, the average price for Pandemic was $33 and it rarely ever dipped below $20. That makes this the best time to get the co-op board game.

As we mentioned in our review of the Pandemic board game, this is a modern classic for a reason - thanks to an emphasis on teamwork and having to think fast, it's a genuinely engrossing challenge that stays fresh for a long, long time (it's different every time you play so has plenty of long-term appeal). In fact, we'd argue that it's one of the best board games ever made. Yes, we know it's a bold claim, but there we go.

Of course, it's not alone. Alongside a wealth of expansions and spin-offs, it's also branching out into crossovers with October's Star Wars: The Clone Wars - A Pandemic System Game (one of our most highly-anticipated upcoming board games and tabletop RPGs in 2022) and 2021's Pandemic World of Warcraft.

You can see the deal and find out more about the original Pandemic below. Alternatively, you can check out more offers further down the page.

(opens in new tab) Pandemic | $39.99 $15.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 - Challenging a team of two to four players with saving the world from deadly diseases, Pandemic's one of the better board games for adults (opens in new tab) thanks to its tough but rewarding gameplay that'll make you feel awesome if you're able to beat it.



More board game offers

For other discounts, you can check out our guide to this week's top board game deals or browse the reductions rounded up by our bargain-hunting software below.

Get more recommendations with our guides to the top cooperative board games, the ultimate board games for families, and essential board games for 2 players.